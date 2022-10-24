I Won’t Govern Nigeria From Dubai – Tinubu

The presidential flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asíwájú Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has declared that he would devote his time and energy to the service of Nigeria if elected, The Nation reports.

He assured Nigerians that there will be no half-measure of commitment on his part to the course and development of the country.

Tinubu, at an interactive session with members of the popular Tijjaniyyah sect, said he won’t be a part-time President who will share his time between living in Dubai and Nigeria.

He promised he would concentrate his attention and energy on confronting and surmounting Nigeria’s pressing challenges.

Tinubu’s media aide, Tunde Rahman in a statement on Sunday quoted Tinubu to have said: “I will give Nigerians 100 per cent of my time, not 50 per cent in Dubai and 50 per cent in Nigeria.”

Members of the Tijjaniyyah sect led by leader, Sheikh Bashir Tijjani Usman Zangon Bareebah, presented a long list of issues the sect wants the APC Presidential candidate to address when he gets to the office.

Top on the list is improved electricity, full security, giving agriculture full attention including provision and completion of dams and improved quality education for Nigerians.

While giving their full endorsement and support to Tinubu the sect demanded that he should ensure reduction in Hajj fares and assistance in concluding Tijjaniyyah University under construction in Kano.

Tinubu said his manifesto, which was unveiled by President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday in Abuja, has already addressed the answers to some of the demands.

He assured his audience that he is running to be the President because of his commitment to better the lives of all Nigerians.

Tinubu was accompanied to the meeting by his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima, and at least six Governors of the party.

The Governors were: Atiku Bagudu(Kebbi); Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano); Abubakar Badaru (Jigawa); Bello Matawalle (Zamfara); Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos); former APC Interim Chairman Chief Bisi Akande and some of the party’s National Working Committee members.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2022 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.