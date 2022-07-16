If Terror Attack Continues, We Will Ask Our People To Get Guns – Akeredolu

Ondo State governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has vowed to order the citizens of the state to get guns to defend themselves if the terror attack continues in the state.

Akeredolu, who also vowed that his administration will smoke criminals out from their hiding places across the 18 local government area of the state, noted that if the criminals resist arrest, his government would send them to where they would get justice.

The governor stated these on Friday while donating 50 fitted Patrol Vehicles to all the security agencies in the State as part of the commitment of his administration to further strengthen the security of lives and property of the people in the State.

“Protecting lives and property of our people is our priority here. Our own interest lies here.

“Any other incident here, we will ask our people to get guns to protect themselves. We will even get guns for our people to protect themselves.

“So, you want me to stay inside my house and someone will come and kill me there?

“If we are pushed to the wall, we will also encourage our people to get guns. We are talking to our traditional rulers to get us the traditional powers. I am begging you, nobody, state, country can continue to witness this kind of insecurity.

“If bandits can save their people from the government and the government cannot save their people from bandits, there is a problem. We are in serious problem in the country. Insecurity is an issue. I am worried. These people kidnap from everywhere and they operate at will,” Akeredolu said.

The governor further stated that, ”We still recall with trepidation the dastardly act of last month when some daredevil terrorists who have lost their souls to the devil launched an attack at the St. Francis Catholic Church, Owaluwa in the ancient city of Owo.

“One of my promises then to the people of Ondo State was to do everything humanly possible to strengthen the capacity of our security agencies to be able to anticipate, prevent and combat a recurrence of such man’s inhumanity to mankind.

“Today, it gives me great delight to commission and hands over additional security equipment particularly fitted Patrol Vehicles, to security agencies operating in the State towards boosting the capacity of our men in the line of duty of crime fighting, so that our people can go about their businesses and livelihood without fear of molestation or attack.

“In doing this, the agencies would be better equipped and strengthened to carry out their constitutional duties of protecting lives and property and combating acts of criminality in our dear State.

“Let me emphasise that procurement and distribution of vehicles to security agencies have been a recurring exercise in our state since we came on board. We have done this for the umpteenth time. As a government, we are aware of the inadequacies of our security agencies and we are prepared, more than ever, to be supportive because it borders on the lives of the people who voted us into office.

“I wish to reassure the good people of Ondo State of our avowed commitment to the constitutional responsibility of every government which is the security of lives and property and welfare of the people as enshrined in Section 14 of the 1999 Constitution (As Amended). This will remain our topmost priority,” Akeredolu stated.

The governor noted that the provision of the vehicles was in addition to other logistics supports that his administration has continued to render because of its conviction in the dignity of human life.

“I, therefore, wish to inform naysayers that we are prepared to make Ondo State uncomfortable and too hot for any identified criminal to hibernate.

“Therefore, these vehicles will be deployed to relevant security agencies in charge of internal security to enable them to function more effectively and efficiently. Our Key Performance Indicator shall remain a Zero Tolerance to Crime of whatever dimension,” he stressed.

Governor Akeredolu commended the sustained cooperation among the security agencies in the State, which he said has culminated in a more peaceful environment and a reduction in crime occurrences.

“It is apposite to state that despite the occasional flashes of incidence of criminalities, Ondo State remains one of the relatively peaceful states in Nigeria. I salute you all for your efforts in this regard,” the governor added.

In their separate goodwill messages, the Deji of Akure, Oba (Dr) Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi, and the vice chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the State, Rt. Rev Daniel Ayodeji Akomolafe, commended the governor for his efforts at securing the lives and property of the people.

They called for the establishment of a State Police and better empowerment for the Amotekun Corps to be able to bear arms to complement the efforts of the security agencies in fighting crimes.

The chairman of CIG Motors, Chief Diana Chen, who condemned the June 5 Owo attack, commended Governor Akeredolu for his bold steps in securing the lives and property of the people.

She charged the people to support the Amotekun Corps and other security agencies in the State, adding that, “It is important for the people to come out and say we are not afraid.”

