IGP Orders Water-Tight Security On Independence Anniversary

Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has ordered water-tight security across the country to create a safe and conducive environment for citizens to celebrate the country’s 64th independence.

In a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, on Monday, the IGP ordered the deployment of adequate human and tactical resources to enable a maximum level of security for the independence celebration on Wednesday.

“The Police, in synergy with other security agencies, will fortify various designated event venues and the major highways across the country, to forestall any threats to lives and property and the celebration.

“Additionally, the IGP has directed all personnel deployed for various operations during the celebrations to be courteous and firm in their engagements with members of the public,” the statement read in part.

IGP Egbetokun was said to have reiterated that the Nigeria Police Force remains committed to safeguarding the nation’s security, ensuring peaceful coexistence, and upholding the rule of law.

“We are dedicated to serving our communities with integrity, compassion, and professionalism.

“As we move forward, let us rekindle our sense of national pride, foster unity, and work together towards a brighter future for all Nigerians.

“As we commemorate our journey to freedom and self-governance, let us remember our responsibilities to promote peace and respect for the rule of law,” the statement added.

