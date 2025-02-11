IGP Prohibits Officers Wearing Mufti From Carrying Firearms

ABUJA—The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, has directed that henceforth, “No operative should be seen carrying assault arms (rifles) while dressed in civilian attire (mufti).”

He also issued a stern warning to all officers regarding serious breaches of human rights, emphasizing the duty of the Force to uphold these rights.

Speaking during a virtual meeting he convened with strategic police managers, yesterday, Egbetokun frowned at such acts, having received various complaints regarding human rights violations through the Force’s complaint channels.

A statement by Force Public Relations Officer, Mr. Muyiwa Adejobi, yesterday, said the meeting was in a bid to reinforce operational integrity and ensure effective management within the Nigeria Police Force.

He said: “During this critical session, the IGP addressed several pressing issues, which aim to bolster the ethical and professional conduct of police personnel across the nation.

“The IGP states that any conduct violating human rights will not be tolerated and will be met with severe consequences.

“The IGP also warned all tactical squads against the misuse of power and improper dressing, emphasizing the importance of operating in approved uniforms. No operative should be seen carrying assault arms (rifles) while dressed in civilian attire (mufti).

“All tactical squads are to ensure compliance with the standard operating procedure, while properly dressed in the assigned uniform for the particular squad.

“The IGP further emphasized on the indiscriminate transfer of cases without the written approval of the IGP. This conduct is highly prohibited and would no longer be tolerated, as such exposes the parties to unnecessary burdens and delayed justice in their cases.

“The IGP concluded by directing that all ranks must work collaboratively to prevent any irresponsible acts that can tarnish the reputation of the Force.”

____

