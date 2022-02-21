I’m Not in 2023 Presidential Race – Buratai

Former Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai (Rtd), has distanced himself from the campaign posters flying around showing he is in preparation for the 2023 Presidential race, Daily Trust reports.

Buratai, Nigeria’s Ambassador to the Republic of Benin, explained that he never indicated interest, discussed with or directed anyone on such matters.

In a statement signed by the former spokesman of the Nigerian Army, Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman (Rtd), Buratai said such calls and posters should be discountenanced as they did not emanate from him.

”The attention of His Excellency, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai (rtd), Nigeria’s Ambassador to the Republic of Benin and former Chief of Army Staff, has been drawn to calls and dissemination of campaign posters calling on him to join partisan politics and contest for Presidential candidature of one of the political parties by some persons.

”However, it is essential to state that the Ambassador has never indicated interest, discussed with, or directed anyone on such matters,” the statement read.

It added, ”Therefore, such calls and posters should be discountenanced as they did not emanate from him, nor is he interested in them.

“It is entirely the handiwork of some people for reasons best known to them.

”His Excellency wishes to reiterate his contentment and commitment to national service in his present capacity as Nigeria’s Ambassador to the Benin Republic.

”He remains loyal and eternally grateful to President Muhammadu Buhari for the opportunity to serve.

“He, however, wishes to thank all well-meaning persons, friends and well-wishers who showed concern over this development.”

Buratai was appointed Chief of Army Staff on 13 July 2015.

He was rumoured to have been replaced by President Buhari following the promotion of Maj.-Gen. L.O Adeosun to Lieutenant General, making him of the same rank with Buratai. But the report was immediately debunked by the Army.

General Buratai was eventually removed by President Buhari on January 26, 2021 after widespread calls for the removal of service chiefs due to the worsening security situation in the country during their time of Service.

