Independent Monitors Clear Matawalle Of Any Links To Bandits

The statement said: “The Independent Human Rights Monitoring Groups in Nigeria wishes to address the recent allegations against the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle. After conducting a thorough and independent investigation spanning four months, we hereby clear Matawalle of any links to banditry.

“These baseless accusations, orchestrated by Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State and enemies of President Bola Tinubu, are politically motivated, aiming to discredit Minister Matawalle ahead of the 2027 governorship election. Our findings indicate that Governor Lawal’s administration has consistently spread false information to undermine Matawalle’s reputation.

“The Independent Human Rights Monitoring Groups in Nigeria condemn the desperate antics employed by Governor Lawal and his associates. We urge the public to be cautious of misinformation and propaganda. It’s essential to rely on verified sources of information to ensure accuracy and fairness.

“Matawalle’s exemplary leadership as the immediate-past governor of Zamfara State earned him recognition and respect. However, his successor, Governor Lawal, has made it a priority to frustrate and discredit him. This smear campaign is unacceptable and undermines the integrity of Nigeria’s political landscape.

“We stand by our findings and reaffirm Matawalle’s innocence. The Independent Human Rights Monitoring Groups in Nigeria remain committed to promoting truth, justice, and human rights. We demand accountability from those involved in the smear campaign and urge Governor Lawal’s administration to cease spreading misinformation.

“We warn Governor Lawal and his allies that their actions will not go unnoticed. The international community is watching, and their attempts to blackmail Matawalle will only serve to tarnish their reputation. We urge the governor to focus on addressing the real issues affecting Zamfara State, rather than resorting to petty politics.

“We urge the Minister you to remain focused on your duties and not let these baseless allegations distract you. His commitment to serving Nigeria is evident, and we commend his dedication. Continue to uphold the values of integrity and transparency that have defined your career.”