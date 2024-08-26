Independent Report indicts Zamfara, Kano Governors as major sponsors of recent nationwide protests

A recent independent report has indicted Governors Dauda Lawal and Abba Kabir Yusuf of Zamfara and Kano states as major sponsors of the recently held nationwide protests.

The report condemned the roles played by the two governors in escalating the protests into violent and destructive actions.

The report, released by the Independent Coalition for Democratic Governance in Nigeria, reveals a disturbing pattern of political thuggery and exploitation of public unrest for personal gain.

According to the report, the governors of Zamfara and Kano states, both from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), mobilised hoodlums to target political rivals, wreak havoc on public and private property, and loot valuables.

The report specifically highlights the destruction of the APC secretariat in Zamfara State, the vandalism and arson of the Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC) Industrial Park in Kano State, and the attempted arson of the residence of the immediate past governor of Zamfara State.

The report’s findings suggest that the protests, which began as a peaceful expression of discontent with the government’s economic policies, were hijacked by anti-democratic forces and opposition elements seeking to destabilize the government.

The actions of the Zamfara and Kano state governors have been widely condemned as a blatant attempt to exploit public unrest for personal and political gain.

The Independent Coalition for Democratic Governance in Nigeria called on the Federal Government to take decisive action to address the demands of the protesters, prevent future occurrences of such destructive protests, and hold accountable those responsible for the violence and destruction.

“It was noted that a significant number of the states with high incidences of hijacked protests were under the governance of opposition parties, notably the PDP and NNPP. Conversely, states with APC governors exhibited minimal to no records of violence, instead witnessing peaceful protest demonstrations as compared to the former,” the report said.

“In the case of Zamfara state, where insecurity has reached alarming levels, with numerous youths succumbing to violence, and banditry and kidnapping being perpetrated in broad daylight, it was expected that grievances and protests would be directed towards the governor’s state house. However, this was not the case, as APC leaders, secretariats, and businesses were targeted, suggesting the involvement of the state government in exploiting the protests as a covert means of targeting political rivals and opposition.

“On the fourth day of the protests, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu addressed the nation, expressing empathy and solidarity with the citizens, while assuring the nation of his commitment to implementing effective policies to address the economic downturn. He reiterated his dedication to working tirelessly to meet the needs of all, prioritizing the greater good.

“Furthermore, it was observed that the original objectives of the protests had been hijacked, with the movement now appearing to be driven by an agenda to undermine the government and plunge the country into chaos.

“This stark transformation in the protests’ narrative raises concerns about the presence of external influences and political machinations aimed at destabilizing the government. The initial grievances and demands of the protesters appear to have been supplanted by a more sinister agenda, one that seeks to exploit the unrest for political gain.

“As the situation continues to unfold, it becomes increasingly evident that the protests have devolved into a political tool, wielded by opposition forces to discredit the government and create an atmosphere of instability. The President’s assurances and commitments to addressing the nation’s challenges seem to have fallen on deaf ears, as the protests persist in their altered form.

“There exists compelling evidence to unequivocally suggest that the ongoing protest has been commandeered by nefarious elements, who have exploited the situation to perpetrate attacks on political opposition, engage in rampant looting, and wreak havoc on both private and public property,” the report said.

“This bad turn of events serves as a stark testament to the fact that nationwide protests are often hijacked by anti-democratic forces and opposition elements, whose ultimate goal is to destabilize and destroy the very fabric of a united nation.”