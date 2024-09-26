INEC Officer Caught in Viral Video Altering Results in Edo Governorship Election

A viral video has surfaced online showing an Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officer altering election results in the just-concluded Edo governorship election.

The video, which has sent shockwaves on social media, reveals the officer secretly transferring real election results onto different sheets on Saturday night, September 21st, 2024, hours before the final announcement by INEC on Sunday.

The disturbing footage, which was recorded without the officer’s knowledge, shows the official making several adjustments to the original tally sheets. The INEC officer can be seen hastily scribbling on fresh sheets.

The video, which has since been viewed thousands of times on social media platforms, appears to capture one of the most blatant forms of electoral malpractice seen in recent Nigerian elections.

The video ends abruptly, but it has already sparked intense public debate, with many questioning the integrity of the entire election process in Edo State.

As of now, there has been no official statement from INEC regarding the officer in the video or the validity of the recording. However, the video has already put a dark cloud over what was supposed to be a democratic exercise in Edo.

The release of this video has placed immense pressure on INEC, which has faced criticism in the past for its handling of elections.

Nigerians are now demanding that INEC not only investigate the video but also ensure that those involved in any form of electoral malpractice are prosecuted to the full extent of the law.