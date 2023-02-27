INEC Official Killed in Delta

An official of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Delta State has been killed days after the presidential and National Assembly elections.

Channels Television gathered that the official was killed on Monday in Ukwani Local Government Area.

The State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Monday Tom confirmed the incident to journalists at the INEC collation centre in Asaba, the state capital.

He said INEC staff were on their way back to Asaba to deliver the results of the local government when the unfortunate incident occurred.

“There were incidents of attack in Ukwani Local Government Area where one of us died on their way coming after the election,” he stated.

The other ad hoc staff injured in the incident were identified as members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

“The gunmen opened fire at their bus and unfortunately killed one INEC official and injured the corps members.

“The corpers are now receiving treatment but we are planning on how to move the corps members who were injured to a hospital in Asaba,” the INEC REC stated.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2023 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.