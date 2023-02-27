Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

INEC Official Killed in Delta

Published

An official of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Delta State has been killed days after the presidential and National Assembly elections.

Channels Television gathered that the official was killed on Monday in Ukwani Local Government Area.

The State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Monday Tom confirmed the incident to journalists at the INEC collation centre in Asaba, the state capital.

He said INEC staff were on their way back to Asaba to deliver the results of the local government when the unfortunate incident occurred.

“There were incidents of attack in Ukwani Local Government Area where one of us died on their way coming after the election,” he stated.

The other ad hoc staff injured in the incident were identified as members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

“The gunmen opened fire at their bus and unfortunately killed one INEC official and injured the corps members.

“The corpers are now receiving treatment but we are planning on how to move the corps members who were injured to a hospital in Asaba,” the INEC REC stated.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2023 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Advertisement

Signal-Tesslo Ad

Related

News

#NigeriaDecides2023: INEC Alone Can Declare Results, Mahmood Warns Parties

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Sunday cautioned political parties against the release of presidential and National Assembly election results, stressing that only...

1 day ago

News

#NigeriaDecides2023: Buhari Vows Neutrality

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged the candidates contesting in the February 25 and March 11 general elections at all levels to respect the choice...

5 days ago

News

2023: INEC Sues For Peace, Pledges Credible Polls

Ahead of 2023 general elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in EKiti State has admonished politicians and their supporters to conduct themselves peacefully...

February 13, 2023

News

PDP, INEC: Why Osun Governorship Tribunal Judgment Can’t Stand

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC have faulted the judgment of Osun Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal judgment delivered...

January 27, 2023

Copyright ©