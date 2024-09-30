INEC Officials Distance Themselves from Rigging and Vote Manipulations in Edo Governorship Election

Several staff members of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) have begun reaching out to journalists, distancing themselves from widespread rigging, vote manipulation, and electoral malpractice that have cast a shadow over the credibility of the recently concluded Edo State governorship election.

The election, held on September 21, 2024, saw the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Senator Monday Okpebholo, declared the winner amid controversy.

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Asue Ighodalo, and several civil society organizations had earlier raised concerns about the transparency of the electoral process, accusing some INEC officials of complicity in what they described as “a gross subversion of the people’s will.”

However, in a series of confidential interviews and direct communications with media houses, numerous INEC staff have distanced themselves from these accusations, claiming they were not involved in any illegal activities and asserting their commitment to a fair process.

A senior INEC official, who requested anonymity for fear of reprisal, stated emphatically that many staff members, especially at the grassroots level, were not involved in rigging activities.

“I want to make it clear that I, and several of my colleagues, had nothing to do with any rigging. We were focused on conducting the election as transparently as possible, in line with INEC’s guidelines and the law.

“What happened in some areas was beyond our control, and it’s deeply unfair to paint all INEC staff with the same brush,” the official revealed.

Another staff member, also speaking on condition of anonymity, admitted there were irregularities but insisted that these were orchestrated by external forces, including political actors who sought to influence the election’s outcome.

“There were instances where we were pressured by APC agents and thugs to alter results or manipulate vote counts, but many of us resisted.

“In some cases, it was simply impossible to act freely due to threats of violence by the APC thugs. We know that rigging took place in certain polling units, but it’s important to understand that not all of us were part of it,” the source said.

Many of the INEC staff said they faced threats throughout the electoral process, citing intimidation by APC loyalists, threats of physical harm, and financial inducements.

“Some of us refused bribes and were determined to do our jobs with integrity, but when you have armed men standing by and threatening your life, what can you do?

“We want the public to know that we did our best, but there were some things beyond our control,” one election official lamented.

Another official, who worked at a collation center, detailed how the manipulation of votes occurred at certain points but was often carried out by “higher-ups” in coordination with APC representatives.

“There were instances where results from some wards were tampered with by the APC before they got to us.

“By the time they reached the collation center, the damage was already done, and we were told to just announce what was handed to us,” the source explained.

The officials speaking out have called on the media, civil society groups, and law enforcement agencies to thoroughly investigate the allegations of vote manipulation, noting that many INEC workers are willing to testify to clear their names.

“I want a full investigation into what happened during the election because those of us who are innocent should not be made scapegoats.

“We were sent to do a job, and we tried to do it to the best of our ability, but some bad eggs, including politicians and a few corrupt officials, tainted the process,” another INEC worker from Edo North said.

Civil society organizations in Edo State have echoed these calls for a thorough inquiry.

Several Edo residents have also taken to social media to voice their disappointment, with the hashtags #EdoElectionFraud and #INECIntegrity trending in the days following the election results.