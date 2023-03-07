Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

INEC Presents Certificates of Return to Senators-Elect

Published

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday issued Certificates of Return to winners of the February 25, 2023 Senatorial elections in Nigeria

The Chairman of INEC, Mahmood Yakubu made the presentation at the National Collation Centre (the International Conference Centre) in Abuja.

Yakubu had on Saturday said winners were declared for 423 legislative seats, indicating that supplementary elections would be conducted in 46 other constituencies.

The elected legislators include 98 out of 109 Senate, and 325 out of 360 House of Representatives seats. Seven parties won in the Senate, while eight parties won House of Representatives seats.

House of Representatives-elect are expected to receive theirs on Wednesday at the same venue.

In terms of party representation for the 10th Assembly, the INEC chief said APC won 57 Senate seats; the PDP, 29; LP, 6; SDP, 2; NNPP, 2; YPP, 1; and APGA, 1. For the lower chamber, the electoral chair said the APC has 162 seats; PDP, 102; LP, 34; NNPP, 18; APGA, 4; ADC, 2; SDP, 2; YPP, 1.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2023 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Signal-Tesslo Ad

Related

News

INEC Asks Court to Allow It Reconfigure BVAS For March 11 Elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is asking the Presidential Election Petition Court to vary the orders which was earlier granted the candidates of...

1 day ago

News

2023 Elections: INEC Bars Negligent Staff From Governorship Poll, Assures Use of BVAS

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has banned its regular and ad-hoc staff allegedly found to be negligent, including collation and returning officers (ROs),...

2 days ago

News

‘It’s My Turn Actually!’ Tinubu Says in Acceptance Speech

“It’s my turn actually!” An elated Bola Tinubu enthused an hour after he was declared the President-Elect of Nigeria by the Independent National Electoral...

6 days ago

News

INEC Official Killed in Delta

An official of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Delta State has been killed days after the presidential and National Assembly elections. Channels...

February 27, 2023

Copyright ©