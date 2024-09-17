INEC’s decision to deploy ad-hoc staff during Imo guber poll for Edo governorship election sparks controversy

As the Edo governorship election scheduled for Saturday, September 21, approaches, tensions are rising over the decision by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to deploy the same ad-hoc staff who worked during the controversial Imo State guber poll.

The move has ignited rumours and concerns, particularly among stakeholders in Edo State, who suspect a ploy by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to manipulate the electoral process.

The decision to use the same ad-hoc staff who worked in Imo State, where the controversial governorship election victory of Governor Hope Uzodimma of the APC remains a hotly debated topic, has left many in Edo concerned that the same methods allegedly used to tilt the electoral outcome in Imo might be employed in the forthcoming poll.

Several stakeholders in Edo State have raised red flags, questioning why INEC would choose to deploy the same personnel who worked during the controversial poll, especially as there are other staff of the electoral commission lying idle in several states of the federation.

The 2019 governorship election in Imo saw Uzodimma of the APC emerge winner following a Supreme Court decision, despite trailing behind as 4th position in the results announced by INEC.

The ruling was widely criticized, with many accusing certain elements within INEC and the APC of influencing the outcome in favour of Uzodimma.

Many now fear a repeat of those tactics in Edo, with rumours circulating that INEC’s reliance on the same staff from Imo is part of a strategy by the APC to secure victory at all costs.

A Labour Party chieftain in Edo, Sam Ebewele, voiced concerns over the timing and implications of INEC’s choice of staff deployment.

Ebewele said, “We all remember what happened in Imo State. Governor Hope Uzodimma’s victory is still a scar on our democracy. To now hear that the same ad-hoc staff, who allegedly played a role in that manipulation, are coming to Edo is deeply troubling.

“We are calling on INEC to immediately review this decision and ensure a transparent process.”

Similarly, Mr. Dickson Osemwota, a political analyst based in Benin City, noted the growing suspicion around INEC’s decision.

“Edo people are asking why, of all places, INEC is bringing the same staff who worked in the controversial Imo State election. This is an off-cycle election, and the commission could have easily pulled staff from other states without this level of controversy,” Osemwota said.

The Coalition for Democratic Movement (CDM), a non-governmental organization focused on electoral integrity, has also weighed in, calling the decision “an affront to transparency.”

The group’s Executive Director, Thomas Abumere, said in a statement,

“We find it highly suspicious that INEC would prioritize the same staff who participated in that charade that was Imo governorship election, for such a critical exercise.

“The shadow of the Imo governorship saga still looms large, and Edo voters deserve better. INEC must be held accountable and explain why they are taking this path when the stakes are so high.”

Despite the rising criticisms, INEC has not attempted to clarify its decision to bring the same ad-hoc staff who participated in the Imo guber poll.

The fear of electoral malpractice has injected fresh tension into an already heated contest ahead of the election.

Mr. Osas Osaretin, a political activist in Edo State, expressed disappointment at INEC’s handling of the situation.

“At a time when trust in the electoral system is at an all-time low, INEC should be doing everything in its power to maintain neutrality. Bringing in those same people who worked in Imo, looks like a well-coordinated rigging plan, and it is a slap in the face to voters here,” Osaretin said.

In light of the growing unrest, multiple civil society groups and political actors have called for immediate action.

The Edo Integrity Group (EIG) has demanded an investigation into the process that led to the deployment of the same staff that participated in the Imo election.

“We cannot go into this election with so many unanswered questions. INEC must recall those staff and send personnel from other states, or the election risks being seen as compromised before it even begins,” the group stated.

