Isolated Incident’: GTBank Says Customers’ Data Safe After Attempted Website Breach

The bank’s website has been down since Wednesday night and inaccessible to customers, prompting fears of a data compromise.

But in a statement on Thursday, the financial institution said that it does “not store customer information on our website, and as such, there has been no instance of compromise of customer data”.

It assured all “our Customers and Stakeholders that the Bank’s website has not been cloned”.

“Our dedicated team of Information Security Experts is currently working round the clock to restore domain settings, and we can assure our customers that our website will be up shortly,” the bank said.

“We urge all our Customers to please disregard the claims in these media reports and assure you of our unwavering commitment to safeguarding customer data.”

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2024 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.