itel Launches the S25 Ultra: An Affordable Rival to Samsung S24

itel, a global leading smart life brand committed to offering affordable technology and good consumer electronic products, is proud unveil its latest flagship smartphone series, the itel S25 Ultra, positioning itself as a strong contender in the competitive smartphone market. Known for delivering value-driven products, itel’s new release combines premium flagship display experience with affordability, offering a viable alternative to high-end devices like the Samsung S24.

The itel S25 Ultra designed to last up to five years, boasts of advanced features designed to cater to tech-savvy users and users on a budget redefining the standard for the perfect balance between affordability and all-round improved performance plus a comprehensive after-sales guarantee. Key highlights of the itel S25 Ultra include:

Excellent Visual Brilliance with AMOLED Display

A sleek and vibrant Itel S25 Ultra has an impressive 6.78-inch 3D-curved AMOLED display enhanced with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i, offering users a flagship-level viewing experience with a 92% screen-to-body ratio, a stunning 2436*1080 resolution and a high level FHD+ screen with a peak brightness of 1400nits that delivers deeper blacks, vivid colors, and improved clarity, making every interaction immersive. Its 120Hz refresh rate ensures smooth scrolling and responsive touch, while the In-Display Fingerprint feature adds convenience and security. Even in challenging conditions, such as wet hand use, the display remains responsive and clear, perfect for everyday multitasking or media consumption. For extra peace of mind, itel offers a 100-day free screen replacement for accidental damage.

Outstanding Image & Video Quality on a Professional Level

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate S25 Ultra 50MP rear camera, offering super HDR, Backlight Shooting and Super Night Mode for crystal-clear images in any lighting making it perfect for professional photography. The advanced image processing ensures vibrant colors and exceptional detail, even in challenging conditions. The 32MP front camera, coupled with AI Beauty 2.0, allows for flawless, crystal clear selfies with wide-angle shots, ideal for capturing group photos or stunning solo portraits.

Enhanced Multitasking with Powerful and Reliable Performance

Powering itel S25 Ultra is the T620 octa-core processor Cortex-A75 up to 2.2Ghz, supporting super Wi-Fi wall-penetrating to provide ultra-low latency for seamless gaming and automatically switching to the best network, all paired with 16GB RAM (8GB+8GB*), ensuring seamless multitasking, even with 18 apps running simultaneously. With 128GB ROM, users can store over 30,000 photos, making it the ideal device for those who need extra space without compromise. The itel Atom Storage Tech, itel S25 Ultra guarantees 60 months of fluency, eliminating users concerns about system lag over time while the device’s Graphite cooling system and Super WIFI wall-penetrating capability enhance efficiency in daily tasks.

An Impressive Long Lasting Battery Capacity

The itel S25 Ultra is equipped with a robust 5,000mAh battery, designed to keep you powered throughout the day without interruptions. To complement its impressive capacity, the device supports 18W fast charging, enabling users to recharge quickly and get back to their tasks in no time making it perfect for those with a fast-paced lifestyle.

Powered by Latest Software

Running on itel OS 14.5 and upgradeable to Android 15, itel S25 Ultra ensures users stay up-to-date with the latest software enhancements and security updates, keeping their devices secure and future ready. Pre-installed with GPT AI Assistant, the device also features Call Noise Cancellation for clearer conversations, AI Wallpaper, and ASK AI for a smarter and more intuitive user experience. These intelligent tools seamlessly integrate into daily tasks, making the itel S25 Ultra not just a smartphone but a reliable digital companion. With its cutting-edge AI capabilities, users can enjoy enhanced convenience and efficiency like never before.

Corning Gorilla Glass 7i Resistant Screen

The itel S25 Ultra comes with a Corning Gorilla Glass 7i screen with improved scratch and drop resistance. This means that the phone’s screen cannot easily break when it falls on hard surfaces. The itel S25 Ultra is also water resistant with wet or oily touch control. The screen also has the ability to withstand extreme pressures, whether cold or hot.

Latest Google Security Updates

The itel S25 Ultra is equipped with Google’s recently rolled out Theft Protection Security updates, including theft detection lock, offline device lock and remote lock. These features add an extra level of security to detect any potential theft and immediately protect the user’s information by locking the phone in ways only the user can unlock. With these advanced protections in place, users can feel confident knowing their device and personal data are safeguarded against unauthorized access. Whether the device is lost or stolen, these security measures ensure that sensitive information remains secure and out of reach.

Free Data for 6 Months

You will be glad to know that the itel S25 Ultra comes with a 1.5 GB monthly data plan plus 100 percent data bonus for a period of six months for MTN users. This means that when you purchase the itel S25 Ultra you won’t be short of data for browsing, streaming on YouTube, and navigating other social media platforms.

Affordable Excellence

The itel S25 Ultra is priced significantly lower than the Samsung S24, delivering high-end features at a fraction of the cost. Starting at ₦249,800 for itel S25 Ultra while S25 is N204,500, itel continues to ensure bridging the gap between premium technology and affordability is a top priority.

A Worthy Contender

The itel S25 Ultra’s affordability does not compromise its performance. itel S25 Ultra combines sleek aesthetics with practical durability. Its platinum finish, diamond-sturdy frame, and IP54 rating for dust and water resistance ensure it can withstand the rigors of daily life while meeting the needs of a diverse audience from students to professionals and setting a new standard for budget smartphones. With sound optimized by DTS and NFC support, S25 Ultra offers a well-rounded premium experience. It perfectly balances user needs, performance, and affordability, making it the best AMOLED smartphone in its price range and a worthy rival to industry giants like Samsung.

Availability and Launch Offers

The itel S25 Ultra is now available at leading retail stores and e-commerce platforms nationwide. Early buyers can enjoy exclusive launch promotions, including discounts and free accessories, while stocks last.

With the launch of the itel S25 Ultra, itel reaffirms its place as a brand that understands and caters to its audience’s needs while committed to democratizing technology for emerging markets consumers and the itel S25 flagship series is a testament to this commitment offering exquisite craftsmanship, top-tier aesthetics, comprehensive functionality, and affordability backed by a robust after-sales service package. As the most cost-effective and durable curved AMOLED smartphone in its class, itel S25 Ultra sets a new standard for value and performance.