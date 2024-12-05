itel Unveils a 6.9mm Ultra-Slim smartphone

In a space where bulky devices are ubiquitous, itel has delivered a masterpiece that blends sleek design with cutting-edge technology. Behold the itel S25 Ultra, an ultra-slim smartphone with a jaw-dropping thickness of just 6.9mm. This latest addition to itel’s line-up is a bold statement in style and functionality, redefining the standards of affordable smartphones.

Sleek and Stylish: A Design That Stands Out

The itel S25 Ultra is a head-turner. With its razor-thin profile and premium metallic finish, this phone radiates sophistication. Its ergonomic design ensures a comfortable grip, making it perfect for users who value portability and elegance. At just 6.9mm, it’s one of the slimmest smartphones in its class, effortlessly sliding into pockets and purses.

Immersive Display for an Enhanced Viewing Experience

The S25 Ultra features a vibrant 6.78-inch 3D Curved AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i with ultra-thin bezels, providing an immersive viewing experience. Whether you’re streaming your favourite shows or scrolling through social media, the sharp visuals and rich colours promise to captivate your senses.

Capture Every Moment in Style

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate S25 Ultra’s 50MP rear camera, offering super HDR, Backlight Shooting and Super Night Mode for crystal-clear images in any lighting making it perfect for professional photography. The advanced image processing ensures vibrant colours and exceptional detail, even in challenging conditions. The 32MP front camera, coupled with AI Beauty 2.0, allows for flawless, crystal clear selfies with wide-angle shots, ideal for capturing group photos or stunning solo portraits.

Enhanced Multitasking with Powerful and Reliable Performance

Powering itel S25 Ultra is the T620 Octa-core processor Cortex-A75 up to 2.2Ghz, supporting super Wi-Fi wall-penetrating to provide ultra-low latency for seamless gaming and automatically switching to the best network, all paired with 16GB RAM (8GB+8GB*), ensuring seamless multitasking, even with 18 apps running simultaneously. With 256GB ROM, users can store over 30,000 photos, making it the ideal device for those who need extra space without compromise. The Itel Atom Storage Tech, S25 Ultra guarantees 60 months of fluency, eliminating users concerns about system lag over time while the device’s Graphite cooling system and Super WIFI wall-penetrating capability enhance efficiency in daily tasks.

An Impressive Long Lasting Battery Capacity

The S25 Ultra is equipped with a robust 5000mAh battery, designed to keep you powered throughout the day without interruptions. To complement its impressive capacity, the device supports 18W fast charging, enabling users to recharge quickly and get back to their tasks in no time making it perfect for those with a fast-paced lifestyle.

Powered by Latest Software

Running on Itel OS 14.5 and upgradeable to Android 15, S25 ensures users stay up-to-date with the latest software enhancements and security updates, keeping their devices secure and future ready. Pre-installed with GPT AI Assistant, the device also features Call Noise Cancellation for clearer conversations, AI Wallpaper, and ASK AI for a smarter and more intuitive user experience. These intelligent tools seamlessly integrate into daily tasks, making the S25 Ultra not just a smartphone but a reliable digital companion. With its cutting-edge AI capabilities, users can enjoy enhanced convenience and efficiency like never before.

Latest Google Security Updates

The S25 Ultra is equipped with Google’s recently rolled out Theft Protection Security updates, including theft detection lock, offline device lock and remote lock. These features add an extra level of security to detect any potential theft and immediately protect the user’s information by locking the phone in ways only the user can unlock. With these advanced protections in place, users can feel confident knowing their device and personal data are safeguarded against unauthorized access. Whether the device is lost or stolen, these security measures ensure that sensitive information remains secure and out of reach.

Why Choose the itel S25 Ultra?

Ultra-Slim Design: At 6.9mm, it’s perfect for style-conscious users.

High-Resolution Display: Enjoy vibrant visuals on the 6.78-inch 3D Curved AMOLED display screen.

Powerful Camera System: Capture memories with a 50MP main camera.

Reliable Battery Life: Stay powered with a long-lasting 5000mAh battery.

Water and dust resistant

Value for Money: Affordable pricing without compromising on quality.

Availability

The itel S25 Ultra is now available in leading retail stores and online platforms with the price from 249,800 Naira. With multiple colour options to suit every personality, this smartphone is ready to make a bold statement.

The itel S25 Ultra isn’t just a phone; it’s a lifestyle upgrade. With its ultra-slim design and impressive features, itel has raised the bar for budget-friendly smartphones. If you’re looking for style, performance, and value, the itel S25 Ultra is the ultimate choice.