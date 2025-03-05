Jackrich Soboma commends TANTITA, Tompolo for establishing Jamb CBT Centre

A HEARTFELT COMMENDATION TO TANTITA SECURITY SERVICES LIMITED AND HIGH CHIEF GOVERNMENT OWEIZIDE EKPEMUPOLO (TOMPOLO)!

As a strong advocate for development and empowerment, I deeply commend the commissioning of the Sologha Ekpemupolo JAMB CBT Centre in Ogulagha, Delta State, by Tantita Security Services Limited. This initiative is a bold step toward transforming education in the Niger Delta and empowering our youths with the tools they need to succeed.

Providing cutting-edge technology, solar-powered infrastructure, and modern learning facilities is a clear demonstration of responsible corporate leadership. This is the kind of impact-driven investment that uplifts communities and secures a brighter future for our people.

I also use this opportunity to urge corporate institutions operating in the Niger Delta to embrace and fulfill their corporate social responsibilities (CSR). The development of our region is a collective effort, and companies benefiting from our land must contribute meaningfully to education, infrastructure, and social welfare.

I congratulate High Chief Government Oweizide Ekpemupolo (Tompolo) and the entire Tantita Management team led the Managing Director, High Chief (Engr.) Kestin Ebimorbowei Pondi – (FNIIS, FNSE) for considering the welfare of communities in the region and taking corporate responsibility seriously.

Inspite of my reservations, this is a corporate gesture worthy of acknowledgement and commendation. I hope this initiative paves the way for more meaningful collaborations and continued development in our beloved Niger Delta.

Together, we can build a prosperous future for our people!