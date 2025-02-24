Connect with us

Jigawa Bus Fire Claims 4 Lives, 10 Hospitalised

Published

The Police Command in Jigawa, has confirmed the death of four people, while 10 others were injured following a bus fire incident that occurred at Gwaram Local Government Area of the state.

The command’s Spokesman, Lawan Shiisu, confirmed the incident in a statement in Dutse, on Sunday.

Shiisu said the incident occurred on Saturday at about 4 p.m. when a bus conveying 44 passengers from Zaki Local Government Area of Bauchi State to Gwaram LGA of Jigawa was engulfed by fire.

“On Saturday, at about 4 pm, a motor vehicle Hummer bus with Reg No. ZAK 382 XA, driven by one Dalha Saleh of Zaki LGA of Bauchi State, was conveying 44 passengers; 25 adults and 19 children from Zaki LGA and heading for Rabadi village in Gwaram LGA of Jigawa.

“On reaching Government Girls Unity Secondary School Gwaram, fire engulfed the vehicle which emanated from its exhaust as a result of contact with a mattress that was tied to the back of the vehicle.

“As a result, four persons, namely; Zuwairah Hassan, aged 40, Fatima Hassan, five, Iyatale Hassan, three and Halima Muhammad, 10, all of Saldiga village in Zaki LGA of Bauchi, were burnt beyond recognition,” Shiisu said.

He explained that 10 other passengers who sustained various degree of injuries, were rushed to Gwaram Cottage Hospital for treatment, while the remaining passengers were safely rescued.

The spokesman added that following a doctor’s examination and confirmation, the remains of deceased passengers were released to their relations for burial.

Shiisu advised motorists, particularly commercial drivers, to avoid speeding and overloading of people and goods.

He also called on drivers to regularly inspect their brakes and tyres before embarking on any journey.

