JNI Lauds DSS Boss for Hosting Inter-Faith Iftar to Promote Religious Harmony

The National Secretary General of Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI), Prof. Khalid Aliyu Abubakar has commended the Director General of State Services (DGSS), Oluwatosin Adeola Ajayi, for deeming it worthy to host Muslim Ummah to a befitting Iftar.

Prof. Abubakar underscored the significance of the secret police boss’s action, saying it would go a long way in promoting religious harmony.

The University don described Ajayi’s initiative to unite Muslims and Christians as historic.

He reckoned that, despite being the son of Christian clerics, Ajayi had demonstrated an exceptional commitment to religious tolerance. Prof further acknowledged the presence of the less privileged who were invited to the feast, saying, ” I understand that Mr Tosin traditionally does this and empowers them, this is commendable and should be emulated”

He prayed for Allah’s wisdom to guide him in addressing Nigeria’s security challenges.

The event, held on March 1, 2025, brought together both Muslim and Christian leaders, alongside less privileged individuals and those with special needs from across the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The event was attended by notable Islamic leaders, including Bar. Harun Muhammad Eze, Imam of the National Mosque; Sheikh Dr. Tajuddeen Adigun, Chairman of the FCT Imams Committee; Imam Fuad of Al-Habibiyyah Mosque; and Dr. Bashir Abdullahi Ismail, Imam of FOMWAN. Also, revered Christian clerics including, Rev’d Fr. Peter Babangida Audu – Catholic secretariat of Nigeria, Fr. Michael Banjo – Catholic secretariat of Nigeria , Fr. Boniface idoko – Catholic secretariat of Nigeria, Revd. Saboyaro Adams – CAN FCT SECRT, Revd. Canon smart S.Simon – CAN FCT SECRT, Spe snr. Ap. Beneni iyaye – CAN FCT SECRT, Rev. Nicodemus Izuduchukwu – CAN FCT, Rev. Timothy Amakom – CAN CHAIRMAN FCT and Ogbonife Nnamdi – GCFN, joined to felicitate their Muslim counterparts.

