Jubilation in Sokoto as Bandits’ Nemesis Matawalle Arrives to Encourage Troops on War

Sokoto residents erupted in jubilation on Wednesday as Bello Matawalle, the Minister of State for Defence, arrived in the state to rally troops in the fight against banditry.

Matawalle’s visit is part of the federal government’s efforts to restore peace and security in the North West Zone, which has been plagued by banditry.

“I’m thrilled to see Matawalle here,” said Usman Usman, a local resident. “He’s a beacon of hope for us, and his presence gives us confidence that the government is committed to ending this menace.”

Matawalle’s reputation as a bandits’ nemesis has preceded him, with many residents praising his efforts to tackle insecurity in the region.

“Matawalle is a tested, trusted, and reliable leader,” said Umar Ibrahim, a Sokoto resident. “We believe in him, and we know he’ll do everything possible to protect us.”

Notably, Matawalle’s last visit to the northwest led to the death of notorious bandit kingpin Halilu Sububu. This significant breakthrough is a testament to the Minister’s commitment to eradicating banditry.

According to Shehu Mohammed, “President Tinubu and Matawalle’s collaborative efforts have yielded notable successes.

“With Matawalle here, we feel safer, and we know that help is on the way.”

Meanwhile in a statement on Tuesday by Henshaw Ogubike, director of information and public relations at the ministry, Matawalle said his arrival in the state spells doom for bandits and their supporters.

“As directed by Mr. President, I am back to Sokoto state to assure the people of this great region of our commitment to achieving all necessary yardsticks in the fight against insecurity,” he said.

“We will never leave you alone. I assure you, we will win this war against bandits and those supporting them to unleash terror against our people.

“We must collaborate with all stakeholders in this region to achieve our target. The federal government will continue to boost the morale of our soldiers and security agencies in this fight.”

The minister expressed his confidence in the ongoing military operation in the northwest zone.

“I am optimistic that our gallant troops will continue to record successes through Operation Fansan Yamma as we intensify our fight against these criminals,” he said.

Matawalle vowed to “relentlessly” fight bandits and their supporters, adding that the Tinubu administration will continue to prioritise the protection of lives and property.