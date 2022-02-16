JUST IN: Many Feared Dead as Gunmen Invade Abia Cattle Market
Gunmen on Tuesday night reportedly killed several persons during an invasion of the newly constructed Abia cattle market in Omumauzor in Ukwa West local area of Abia State.
The Nation gathered the midnight attack kept the villagers apprehensive.
It was gathered that security operatives have taken over the area to maintain peace.
Details Shortly…
