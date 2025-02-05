Kaduna Group Slams El-Rufai Over Alleged Revisionism and Threats to Gov Uba Sani

The Kaduna Good Governance Forum (KGGF) has denounced former Kaduna State Governor Nasir el-Rufai’s attempts to rewrite history and assert himself as the state’s owner.

The group claims el-Rufai’s actions are a desperate bid to suit his narrative, following his failed attempt to control the current administration.

According to the forum, el-Rufai’s threats towards Governor Uba Sani regarding the 2027 elections pose a threat to democracy, as the people of Kaduna state have the sole right to decide their leader.

In a statement signed by Comrade Richard Amos, the group believes el-Rufai’s actions are driven by his belief in having a monopoly on violence and manipulation.

The Kaduna Good Governance Forum praised Governor Uba Sani’s efforts in addressing insecurity and corruption in Kaduna State, wounds inflicted during el-Rufai’s tenure.

The group criticises el-Rufai’s alleged role in perpetuating insecurity and his suspected involvement in terrorist sponsorship.

The forum demands that el-Rufai cease his alleged revisionism and allow the current administration to continue its work in restoring peace and unity to Kaduna State.

“For a man who, as governor, precipitated the insecurity that now ravages the entire northwest by placing terrorists and bandits on salary, we have concerned that the threat to Governor Uba Sani is not just about politics,” the statement added.

“We have cause to worry that el-Rufai will deploy the state’s funds in his possession to unleash these terrorists on the state consistent with his strategy of seeking to destroy that which he cannot control.

“This potential to undermine the security of the state and the whole of Nigeria is enough reason for the authorities to speed up identifying and prosecuting the aides he used to steal and launder Kaduna state’s money to retrieve these funds from them and keep the state and the country safe.

“We earnestly hope that the probe of the malfeasance that dominated his administration will be taken beyond his aides, who were mere errand boys, to include el-Rufai himself.

“This malfeasance and his suspected role as a terrorist sponsor must be the core of the security report that ensured he was not confirmed as a minister, even though President Bola Tinubu magnanimously nominated him as one.

“It is the reason he is now a retired former politician who is traipsing the country, trying to form a collective of those who had failed in public office and are too bitter at being rejected.

“We urge el-Rufai to desist from any further threats and allow the current administration to continue its work in restoring peace and unity to Kaduna State while focusing on how to explain the theft of Kaduna State money stolen under his watch.

“The Kaduna Good Governance Forum demands that el-Rufai immediately stop his attempt at revisionism, as the people are too enlightened to fall for such a cheap trick. “