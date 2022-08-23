Kaduna: Hunger Forces Woman to Dump Hubby

A 30-year-old man, Muhammad Abdulganiyu, has dragged his wife, Ma’arufat Ibrahim, to a Shari’a court at Magajin Gari, Kaduna State, for moving out of their matrimonial home, Daily Trust reports.

Ibrahim told the court that he returned home on August 16, 2022, to find his door locked and his wife nowhere to be found.

He said, “My neighboour told me that my mother in-law came to our house and took my wife away. I love my wife and I don’t deprive her of her needs.’’

The wife, Ma’arufat, told the court that she also loved her husband but had to leave because he told her to leave because there was no food at home, adding that she had ulcer.

The Khadi, Malam Rilwanu Kyaudai, ordered the couple to apologies to each other and adjourned to August 30.

