‘Kano Civil Society Forum BOT Has No Right to Suspend Waiya’

The Board of Trustees (BOT) of the Kano Civil Society Forum (KCSF) lacks the authority to suspend Ambassador Ibrahim Waiya, Executive Director of Citizens for Development and Education (CDE), according to a statement released on Thursday by his media aide, Bahir A. Bashir.

The statement, made available to SIGNALNG, rebuked recent reports circulating on social media that the BOT, under the leadership of Prof. Mohammad Tabiu, had suspended Amb. Waiya from the Forum. Bashir emphasized that such an action would be procedurally invalid without the recommendation of the Executive Council following a thorough investigation.

“There is no provision allowing the BOT to unilaterally suspend any registered member. Their role is not to interfere in the managerial affairs of the organization,” the statement read.

“Membership in KCSF is organizationally based, and any suspension requires due process, including an investigation and executive recommendation.”

The statement also criticized what it described as a calculated attack on Waiya’s character. It highlighted the need for fairness and adherence