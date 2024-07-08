Kano Emirship: Stop maligning President Tinubu’s office, group tells Kwankwaso, NNPP

The Progressive Front of Nigeria (ProFN) has condemned the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and its leadership for making unfounded attacks on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his office.

In a press statement, ProFN’s National President, Alhaji Musa Mohammed, expressed shock at the “catastrophic shallowness” of the NNPP leadership, particularly in Kano State, where the party’s chairman, Hashim Dungurawa, made “logically challenged” statements aimed at tarnishing President Tinubu’s reputation.

ProFN accused the NNPP of promoting ethnic tensions and misinformation, and demanded an immediate retraction of the offensive statements with unreserved apologies to Nigerians and President Tinubu.

The group warned the party to stop holding others responsible for its poor showing at the last general elections and its subsequent lacklustre outing in Kano State.

Full Text of the Press Statement:

The Progressive Front of Nigeria (ProFN) is shocked to discover the catastrophic shallowness that permeates the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) leadership, as amply demonstrated by the Kano State Chapter of the party, its most viable entity. Our shock was triggered by the briefing held by the Kano State NNPP Chairman, Hashim Dungurawa, who tragically stood logic on its head, erasing all doubts about the party’s questionable intellectual capacity and exposing the unenlightened reasoning that set the state on a disastrous course.

Shockingly, someone as highly placed as Dungurawa can descend into the sewers to tarnish the good standing of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his party, the All Progressive Congress (APC), just to score cheap points in the emirship conundrum created by the NNPP. After suffering legal defeats and court rulings ordering it to do the right thing, Dungurawa alleges that President Tinubu is destabilizing Kano State by trying to impose the 15th Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, on the Emirate due to shared ethnic affiliations.

If the NNPP Kano State Chapter Chairman was discerning, he would realize that his utterances risk inflaming the state and pitching ethnic nationalities against each other based on lies and misinformation. We wonder when he concluded that the Kano Emirate is no longer patriarchal, making such half-brained claims. Emir Bayero is a bona fide Kano son who ascended to the throne through his paternal lineage, not his mother’s. The Nigerian Army, Police, and Department of State Services (DSS) upheld the rule of law in the ongoing matter in Kano State, contrary to NNPP’s accusations.

NNPP must stop holding others responsible for its poor showing at the 2023 general elections and its subsequent lacklustre outing in Kano state, the only state it controls. We are shocked that a full-grown adult can peddle such ingrained ignorance, reminding us that Dungurawa is a puppet to Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, controlled by the party’s owner, Mohammed Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso.

We find it pertinent to intervene now that Yusuf and Kwankwaso have expanded their theatre of war beyond Kano State to the President of Nigeria, calling him unprintable names for standing up to protect the Constitution consistent with his oath of office. This is a new low even for NNPP thugs. Dungurawa is already using the 2027 General Elections as blackmail to threaten President Tinubu, signposting the lack of focus in the government of Kano, where Governor Yusuf and his party have dwelt on inanities instead of concentrating on governance.

It is puzzling that the same person who was abusing and warning the President ended up appealing to him to help bring an end to the Kano Emirate debacle created by the NNPP, Governor Yusuf, and Kwankwaso. In our honest view, these people must tender certificates of mental fitness before Nigerians take them seriously again. ProFN demands an immediate retraction of these offensive utterances by the NNPP, Dungurawa, Governor Yusuf, and Kwankwaso, with unreserved apologies to Nigerians and President Tinubu for heating the polity and maligning the Office and person of the President.

____

