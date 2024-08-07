Kano Group Hails Emir Bayero’s Role During Protests, Urges Monarchs to be Agents of Peace

The Kano Progressive Movement (KPM) has commended Emir Aminu Ado Bayero for his exemplary leadership and role in maintaining peace and stability during the recent protests in Kano State.

In a statement signed by Alhaji Lawal Mohammed, the group said the monarch’s wisdom, calm, and decisive actions helped to prevent the escalation of violence and ensured the safety of lives and properties.

Mohammed further applauded the Emir’s efforts in engaging with protesters, listening to their grievances, and appealing for calm.

According to him, Emir Bayero’s leadership and influence helped to diffuse tension and promote peaceful coexistence among the people of Kano State.

“We believe that his actions are a testament to the important role that traditional rulers can play in promoting peace and stability in our society,” he added.

“The Emir of Kano is a man of peace, an advocate of unity, and a shining example of leadership. He embodies the virtues of wisdom, compassion, and integrity, and has consistently demonstrated his commitment to the well-being and prosperity of his people.

“His Majesty’s dedication to peace and unity is unwavering, and his influence has been instrumental in promoting harmony and understanding in Kano State.

“We extol the Emir’s virtues and principles, which have earned him the respect and admiration of his people. His leadership is an inspiration and we believe that he is a role model for all Nigerians.”

The group, however, urged all monarchs and traditional rulers to emulate the Emir’s example and be agents of peace in their respective domains.

“We call on all Nigerians to work together to build a more peaceful and prosperous society. We must eschew violence and embrace dialogue and constructive engagement as the means of resolving our differences.

“We believe that together, we can build a brighter future for ourselves and for generations to come. Once again, we commend the Emir of Kano for his leadership and role in maintaining peace and stability during the recent protests.

“May his example inspire others to work towards building a more peaceful and harmonious society.”