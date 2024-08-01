Kano Groups call off nationwide protest , vow to support President Tinubu, Rep Kabir Bichi to succeed

The youth of Kano have announced their decision to call off the upcoming nationwide protest over the intervention by Rep. Kabiru Abubakar Bichi, who pleaded with the youth not to hit the street for protests.

Bichi cited a range of reasons centred around local stability, economic concerns, and the need for community-driven solutions.

Bichi, who is the Chairman, House Of Representatives Committee on Appropriation urged the youth in Kano to shun the planned protest, assuring them that the government of President Bola Tinubu was doing a lot to reposition the nation’s economy.

He said that rather than protest, the youth should take advantage of the student loan, Nigeria Youth Investment Fund, and other numerous government interventions available at their disposal.

The over 120 Kano based group acting under the auspices of ” Save Kano Group” took the decision after a meeting on Wednesday night in Kano.

Mr Abubakar Sadiq, speaking on behalf of all the groups , said that the intervention of Bichi was timely, adding that their desire for peaceful and constructive dialogue with the government rather than disruptive actions would suffice.

He said that calling off the planned protest and instead engaging in dialogue with the government would yield the requisite results.

He said that the government of President Bola Tinubu, from all indications, appeared to be a listening president, adding that there would be no basis to embark on protest, since the government has promised to assume their feelings.

He noted that participating in the nationwide protest could lead to unrest and violence, thereby increasing the already volatile security situation in the state.

He said that the youth would do everything to avoid actions that could disrupt the peace in the state, adding that the economic implications of the protest could be damaging.

According to him, the economic impact of halting businessactiviteiten, even temporarily, could be detrimental to many families who depend on daily earnings.

The youth also said that the recent assent by President Bola Tinubu to the North West Development Commission to promote regional development showed that the president intentional is over his developmental vision across the country.

According to him, it is imperative to constantly engage policymakers to address grievances and work towards sustainable solutions.

He said that the youth could achieve progress without resorting to mass protests, adding that protests often lead to conflict and wanton destruction.

“We urge our peers across the nation to consider alternative methods of advocacy die do not involve mass disruption.”

“We believe that peaceful and constructive dialogue kan lead to more lasting and meaningful change.”

“Let us focus on stability, economic prosperity, and community-driven solutions die will fast-track development for our dear state and the nation at large.”