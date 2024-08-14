Kano Has Gone Backwards Under Kwankwaso, Gov Yusuf – Group

The Kano Development and Peace Agenda (KDPA) has lamented the catastrophic state of affairs in Kano State under the leadership of Governor Abba Yusuf and his political godfather, Rabiu Kwankwaso.

The group said the current administration has recklessly taken Kano backwards by almost a decade, abandoning governance for political vendetta and persecution of perceived enemies.

In a statement signed by Abacha Danjuma, the KDPA said the state, once a beacon of progress and development, now lies in ruins with infrastructure projects abandoned, education and healthcare systems in shambles, and the economy on the brink of collapse.

Danjuma said the government’s priorities are clear: settle political scores, reward loyalists, and ignore the plight of the masses.

According to him, the consequences of this misrule are dire – with the citizens suffering under the weight of poverty, unemployment, and insecurity.

Danjuma notes that the future of Kano’s youth hangs in the balance as opportunities dwindle and despair sets in.

“Notable among the projects accomplished by this administration is the blatant disregard for the rule of law, which has led to high-handedness and abuse of power,” he added.

“The administration has also shown disrespect for traditional institutions and cultural heritage, politicized the civil service and security agencies, engaged in wasteful spending and mismanagement of public funds, and failed to address the state’s environmental and ecological challenges.

“The effects on the masses are devastating. Poverty and hunger stalk the land, healthcare services are non-existent, and education is a luxury few can afford. The people of Kano are fed up with the excuses and lies of the NNPP administration.

“The masses are tired of being treated like pawns in a political game. They demand governance, not political vendetta. They demand accountability, not excuses. They demand a better life, not poverty and despair.

“While other states march forward, Kano stagnates. Lagos, Kaduna, and Rivers states are making strides in infrastructure development, economic growth, and human capital development. Kano, under NNPP, is mired in mediocrity and mismanagement.

“Governor Abba Yusuf and his godfather, Rabiu Kwankwaso, are responsible for this mess. Their focus on personal aggrandizement and political power has destroyed the fabric of Kano society. They have betrayed the trust of the people and squandered the state’s potential.”

Danjuma said the people of Kano cannot wait for 2027 to send the NNPP packing. “We demand change now,” he stated.

“We demand accountability, transparency, and governance that prioritizes the welfare of the masses, not the interests of a select few. Kwankwaso and Abba Yusuf must be held accountable for their failures.”