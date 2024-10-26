Kano LG Poll: CSOs Situation Room says election peaceful, hails Gov. Abba, KANSIEC

The Kano State Civil Society Election Situation Room has applauded the Kano State Government and the State Electoral Commission, KANSIEC for conducting a well organized Local Government Election.

The Coordinator of the situation room and Executive Director, Citizens for Development and Education, Amb. Ibrahim Waiya made this known to news men after receiving updates about the ongoing LG Poll from across the 44 LGA Areas of the State.

According to him, reports being received so far have been wonderful considering impressive turn out of voters, peaceful conducts and compliance with the movement restriction order during the election hours.

He said despite the absence of security officials around election areas, the state has remained calm and peaceful which he described as a sign the people are in tune with the administration of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf.

“We must commend the state government and KANSIEC for a well organized election.

For the first time we are seeing a large number of people coming out to vote during local government election and despite withdrawal of security personnel there has been no report of any security threat.

This shows the people are solidly behind their governor and willing to defend democracy despite some deliberate unsuccessful obstructions from some quarters”, he said.

Waiya, further described Gov. Abba Kabir Yusuf a dogged leader with a meek appearance but very meticulous and wouldn’t let any task half done which has resulted in the success of the election.

Ambassador Ibrahim also commended the media for upholding professionalism at ensuring credible reportage encouraging them to maintain the tempo even after the election.

He said, as critical stakeholders the government rely on them to disseminate it’s laudable human development policies and achievements for the consumption of the populace.

The Coordinator expressed optimism the elections will be concluded peacefully setting aside all plot to blackmail Kano state government from accessing Local Government Grants from the Federal Government by some enemies of the state.