Kano Ruling Unambiguous, Abba Yusuf Must Resign – Coalition for Defence of Justice and Rule Of Law

The Coalition for Defence of Justice and Rule of Law, a group of civil society groups in Nigeria, has called on Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State to resign from office immediately.

The demand comes after Governor Yusuf’s neglect of the latest court ruling annulling the reinstatement of Sanusi Lamido as the Emir of Kano.

In a statement signed by Comrade Mohammed Bello, the Coalition accused the governor of blatant disregard for the rule of law, persistent abuse of power, and egregious violation of human rights.

Bello said the recent judgement by Justice Abdullahi Liman of the Federal High Court, Kano was unambiguous and a clear rebuke of Governor Yusuf’s actions, which were deemed illegal and unconstitutional.

Despite this, he said Governor Yusuf has chosen to ignore the court’s decision, insisting on perpetuating illegality and disrespecting the judiciary and traditional institutions.

Bello added that this brazen disregard for the rule of law is a clear indication that Governor Yusuf is not fit to continue in office.

“The Coalition for Defence of Justice and Rule of Law, a collective of civil society groups in Nigeria, calls on Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State to resign from office immediately,” the statement said.

“This comes on the heels of the governor’s blatant disregard for the rule of law, his persistent abuse of power, and his egregious violation of human rights.

“The recent judgement by Justice Abdullahi Liman of the Federal High Court, Kano, unequivocally set aside the reinstatement of Sanusi Lamido as Emir of Kano. This ruling was a clear rebuke of Governor Yusuf’s actions, which were deemed illegal and unconstitutional.

“Despite this, Governor Yusuf has chosen to ignore the court’s decision, insisting on perpetuating illegality and disrespecting the judiciary and traditional institutions. This brazen disregard for the rule of law is a clear indication that Governor Yusuf is not fit to continue in office.

“Furthermore, Governor Yusuf’s first year in office has been marked by a relentless campaign of intimidation, harassment, and persecution of perceived opponents, including Emir Ado Bayero. His administration has been characterized by a gross abuse of power, with blatant disregard for human rights and the rule of law.”

The Coalition for Defence of Justice and Rule of Law, therefore, noted that the governor has betrayed the trust placed in him by the people of Kano State and his continued occupation of the office of governor is a mockery of democratic institutions and a threat to the stability of the state.

“Failure to resign, Nigerians will hold him responsible for anything that goes wrong in Kano,” the Coalition warned Governor Yusuf. “We will occupy the Kano Government House, Kano House in Abuja, and other strategic locations to express our rejection of his continued stay in office.

“The people of Kano deserve better, and we will ensure that their voices are heard. We urge the good people of Kano State to remain calm and peaceful in the face of this crisis.

“We assure them that we will continue to monitor the situation and take all necessary steps to ensure that justice and the rule of law are upheld.”