Kano Scholars Commend Bichi as Parliamentarian For All, Urge Him to Sustain Empowerment For Youth

The Kano Young Scholars Without Borders (KYSB) has commended Hon. Abubakar Kabir Bichi, representative of Bichi Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, for his exceptional leadership and commitment to the welfare of his constituents, particularly the youth.

In a statement signed by its President, Dr. Bala Usman Bello, the group praised Hon. Bichi for his recent increase in regular grants to students studying at the Secondary Schools of Science and Technology in Kano state.

This gesture, Bello said, demonstrates his commitment to supporting the education and development of young people in his constituency.

Bello also acknowledged Hon. Bichi’s numerous initiatives and programs aimed at uplifting the youth, which have positively impacted many lives.

He noted that his influence as the Chairman of the House Committee on Appropriations has been instrumental in ensuring that the needs of his constituents are reflected in the national budget.

According to the statement issued after the Federal Lawmaker was welcomed home by his people, Bello added: “Hon. Bichi’s remarkable achievements have not gone unnoticed, especially his recent increase in regular grants to students studying at the Secondary Schools of Science and Technology in Kano state.

“This gesture demonstrates his commitment to supporting the education and development of young people in his constituency, ensuring they have access to quality education and resources to reach their full potential.

“As a parliamentarian, Hon. Bichi has demonstrated exceptional leadership and dedication to empowering young people. His numerous initiatives and programs aimed at uplifting the youth have positively impacted many lives, providing opportunities for education, skills acquisition, and economic empowerment.

“We are impressed by his efforts to provide opportunities for education, skills acquisition, and economic empowerment, which have positively impacted many lives. His influence as the Chairman of the House Committee on Appropriations has been instrumental in ensuring that the needs of his constituents are reflected in the national budget.

“The grand welcome reception organized by his constituents, who thronged out in their thousands to appreciate his outstanding performance and dedication to their well-being, is a testament to his popularity and dedication to his people.”

The scholars urged Hon. Bichi to sustain his efforts and continue to prioritize the empowerment of young people. They believe that his continued support is essential for the growth and progress of the community.

Bello said: “We urge Hon. Bichi to sustain these efforts and continue to prioritize the empowerment of young people. His leadership has made a significant difference in the lives of many, and we believe that his continued support is essential for the growth and progress of our community.

“We appreciate Hon. Bichi’s dedication to his constituents and his role as a parliamentarian for all. His selflessness and commitment to the greater good are qualities that make him an exemplary leader, worthy of emulation.”