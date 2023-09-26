Kano Tribunal Judgement will be Dead as ‘Dodo’ at Appeal Court – Kperoogi

Renowned Columbia based Professor Farouk Kperoogi have joined to criticize the ongoing political confusion caused in Kano State by the Tribunal.

The Columbia based Professor said the judgement which declared Yusuf Gawuna as the winner of 2023 governorship election and Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf will be as dead as ‘dodo’ at the court of appeal.

He argued that the Kano Governorship Election Petition Tribunal would collapse like a pack of cards at the appealate court.

He said; “APC appears intent to get back through judicial manipulation what it lost through the ballot box. It’s a higher-order, more sophisticated, and less primitive version of the broad-day electoral heist they perpetrated in 2019 after former Governor Abdullahi “Gandollar” Ganduje lost to the same Abba Yusuf INEC was manipulated to declare the election as “inconclusive,”

That even though APC unambiguously lost it. It bears no recounting what happened thereafter.

“The single-minded, concentrated, unstoppable political steamroller that Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso unleashed in this year’s governorship election in Kano was simply too overpowering for Ganduje and Nasir Gawuna to withstand.

“It is significant that APC didn’t even claim to have won the majority or plurality of the votes cast during the governorship election in Kano this year”.

“It merely invoked a welter of issues that are extraneous to the vote, which are balanced on a dubiously slender thread of legal evidence, to ask for the reversal of NNPP’s victory”, he added.

