Kano Under Gov Abba Yusuf, NNPP on Dangerous Retrogression – Group

The Kano Good Governance Vanguard (KGGV) has expressed deep concern over the state’s alarming rate of retrogression under Governor Abba Yusuf and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

Since taking office, the group said the administration has failed to address pressing issues such as poverty, unemployment, and infrastructure decay.

In a statement signed by Usman Tanko, the group criticised the governor’s priorities, citing alleged misappropriation of funds, corruption, and disregard for laws.

While lamenting that the governor’s focus appears to be witch-hunting perceived opponents, Tanko queried Yusuf’s controversial initiatives, including mass weddings, budget allocations for meals and renovations, and a public feeding program.

The Vanguard also expressed dismay at the lack of transparency and accountability in the current administration, which it said undermines the principles of good governance.

“The Kano Good Governance Vanguard is deeply concerned about the alarming rate at which Kano State is retrogressing under the leadership of Governor Abba Yusuf and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP),” the statement said.

“In the last year, Governor Yusuf’s administration has failed to address pressing issues affecting the state, including poverty, unemployment, and infrastructure decay.

“Notably, Yusuf’s achievements so far appear to be attack on perceived rivals and opposition, reintroducing high-handedness, corruption, and disrespect for the laws, as well as misappropriation of funds.

“His administration’s priorities have raised eyebrows, particularly with the revocation of land titles and demolition of properties allegedly illegally allocated by his predecessor, Umar Ganduje.

“The mass weddings for over 1,800 couples, costing over N800 million, have been criticised as a misallocated expenditure, especially considering the state’s pressing challenges, such as its high number of out-of-school children.

“Furthermore, the 2024 budget allocations, including N5.32 billion for meals and renovation of the Government House and N4.6 billion for post-graduate scholarships in India, have sparked controversy.

“Additionally, the public feeding program during Ramadan, initially valued at N6 billion, was later revised to N1.1 billion after backlash. However, the program’s management was criticized, and a committee was set up to investigate, though its report remains unpublished.

“The proposed construction of two flyovers, costing N27 billion, has also been deemed a misplaced priority. These are just a few of many terrible initiatives by the government.

“The governor’s reinstatement of Muhammadu Sanusi as the Emir of Kano does little to address the economic and social challenges facing the state. We urge Governor Yusuf to focus on people-oriented policies and programs that will stimulate economic growth, improve healthcare, and provide quality education for all citizens.”

The Vanguard urged Governor Yusuf to focus on people-oriented policies, stimulate economic growth, improve healthcare, and provide quality education.

They demanded transparency, accountability, and prudent management of state resources.