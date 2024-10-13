Keyamo: Appraising the exploits of a giant achiever – By Kunle Olalekan

Personality is a multifaceted concept unfolding through observable behaviours, traits, and interactions. These indicators include character, physical presence, verbal communication, nonverbal cues, interpersonal relationships, distinctive habits and traits, and environmental interactions.

Research reveals a strong link between conscientiousness, achievement, and personality. Conscientiousness encompasses orderliness, rule adherence, dutifulness, focus, goal-oriented behaviour, and impulse control. Achievement, meanwhile, involves completing tasks with requisite effort, skill, or courage. Notably, conscientious achievement is driven more by consistent effort than sheer willpower.

This interplay of internal and external characteristics forms a comprehensive picture of an individual’s identity, influencing their values, beliefs, and actions – publicly and privately. This concept is exemplified in the remarkable life and career of Chief Barrister Festus Egwarewa Keyamo, SAN, CON, FCIArb UK, Honourable Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development.

Chief Festus Keyamo, born January 21, 1970, in Ughelli, Delta State, has a remarkable life story. His childhood experiences shaped his personality, conscientiousness, and future achievements. As a lawyer, activist, and columnist, Keyamo faced criticism and attacks for his convictions and opposition to unjust policies.

He courageously defied military rule and poor governance, risking personal freedom and safety. In 2015, Keyamo rallied Nigerians to vote out President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration, citing insecurity, corruption, and economic concerns. He also boldly spoke out on high-profile cases, such as Chief Bola Ige’s murder, advising the nation to seek truth and justice.

Keyamo is a highly respected figure in Nigeria, known for his wise counsel, unwavering stance, and strong voice, which have become a beacon of hope for a nation in need of reform. His thoughts, wise counsel, doggedness, uncompromising stands, and voice have not only become the voice of reawakening and consciousness to a sleeping nation but also reformative, timely, and directional as it invokes hindsight.

He spoke against the abdication of state duties and engagement in petty politics, bickering, and divisiveness by officials of successive administrations. As a forceful voice in national development and patriotism, economy, social order, politics, religion, and statesmanship, he elicited reactions and reforms in various shades of national life and governance.

Chief Keyamo’s early life, discipline, and strong personality are positive attributes. Even as a young man, he recalled being disciplined by his father for inviting girls to their house. As the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Chief Festus Keyamo has no escape route; he is aware that he must work the talk. His positive public criticism must bear on the observance of official duties as proof of integrity, character, personality, and conscientiousness.

Upon assuming duty as the helmsman of the Ministry, he initiated strong actions and revolutionary transformation aimed at repositioning the nation’s aviation and aerospace sector for sustainable growth. Chief Keyamo’s formative agenda is to secure the improvement and development of infrastructure for passengers’ convenience, optimize revenue generation, and reform the sector to meet market dynamics and global uncertainties.

A man with zero tolerance for incompetence, Chief Festus, within a year, reviewed several international travel protocols in Nigeria. Upon touring the nation’s major airports, he immediately directed relocation from the old terminal of the Murtala Mohammed International Airport to the new one, insisting that with 60 check-in counters underutilized in the new terminal, there was no reason to continue using the old terminal.

As a fervent nationalist, Chief Keyamo reversed the National Flag Carrier deal of President Mohammed Buhari’s administration, deeming it not beneficial to Nigeria, driven by the conviction that no local airline should be designated as a national flag carrier. To foster healthy relationships with major partners in the Aviation and Aerospace sector for Nigerians’ ultimate benefit, he carried out major interventions.

Considering Nigeria’s huge investment and interest in the United Arab Emirates, Chief Festus Keyamo initiated diplomatic moves to enhance competition, reduce high fares, and establish a dynamic flight arrangement. This led to the amicable settlement of conflicts, reversal of visa restrictions, and improved flight arrangements.

Convinced that aviation demands professionalism, good conduct, and friendly disposition, Chief Keyamo trained and retrained Federal Aviation Authority of Nigeria staff. To boost revenue generation, stop leakages, and reduce VIP privileges abuse, he enforced Access Gate Fees at all airports using technology. As a transformative leader, Chief Keyamo undertook meetings to resolve labour conflicts, protect staff from VIP and military molestation, and promote dialogue and the rule of law. He demonstrated humility by correcting mistakes and releasing corrigenda to show capacity and extend goodwill.

Notably, Nigeria’s aviation global rating significantly improved, as rated by the Aviation Working Group. This rating brings comfort to financiers and lessors, and increased administration of rules will further comply with the Convention, boosting global stakeholder confidence. Chief Keyamo ensured the preparation and signing of the Practice Direction for the CTO, reflecting the world’s vote of confidence in Nigeria’s Aviation and Aerospace Sector.

Keyamo spearheaded the renovation and expansion of the Murtala Mohammed International Airport’s old terminal facilities to enhance its infrastructure and accommodate growing passenger traffic and incoming airlines. He facilitated national and bilateral meetings with key stakeholders, including the FCT Minister and diplomatic communities, resulting in compensation payments for the airport’s expansion, the signing of the BACA Agreement with Brazil for direct flights to Nigeria, and a partnership with the IICRC for infrastructural development ¹[2).

To boost airport viability, Keyamo established an 8-man Ministerial Task Force Committee to curb illegal private chartered operators’ activities. He also inaugurated the United Kingdom National Executive Safety Committee (NESC) and a task team to implement the Presidential Initiative and Ministerial Alternative. Keyamo’s achievements are notable, but there’s still room for growth. To further support the aviation sector, he should consider guaranteeing major operators access to financing facilities at single-digit interest rates for 7-15 years.

Chief Keyamo should encourage existing maintenance, Repairs, and Overhaul Organizations to expand their space and equipment, enabling them to accommodate more aircraft. Several MROs are already certified by the NCAA and provide Category A to C maintenance for Nigerian airlines’ aircraft.

To enhance airspace efficiency, Keyamo should ensure the proper functioning and verification of the Total Radar Coverage of Nigeria (TRACON). Additionally, aligning the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology’s curriculum with operators’ manpower needs is crucial.

Key performance indicators (KPIs) should include monitoring, inspecting, maintaining, and upgrading facilities. Chief Keyamo’s efforts in air safety through effective regulations, navigational infrastructure, and airline operating efficiency have led to the upgrade of Nigerian Airspace Management Agency’s (NAMA) facilities and equipment, facilitated by an agreement with Thales of France ensuring effective TRACON maintenance.

The completion of the Aerospace Information Service (AIS) and training of Air Traffic Controllers demonstrate Keyamo’s commitment to national development and social justice, paving the way for significant achievements.

In conclusion, Chief Barrister Festus Egwarewa Keyamo’s remarkable life and career serve as a shining example of conscientious achievement, driven by his commitment to justice, equality, and national development As the Honourable Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, he has spearheaded transformative reforms, prioritizing infrastructure development, revenue optimization, and sectoral reform.

His leadership has yielded significant improvements in Nigeria’s aviation global rating, boosted stakeholder confidence, and demonstrated his dedication to social justice. As Keyamo continues to drive progress in Nigeria’s aviation sector, his legacy as a champion of justice, human rights, and national development remains steadfast. His inspiring story serves as a beacon, illuminating the path for future generations of leaders and change-makers.

Olalekan, an aviation analyst, wrote this piece from Ikeja, Lagos