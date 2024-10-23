Keyamo: Tinubu Made Right Choice of Keyamo as Aviation Minister – Group

The Arewa Youth Leaders League (AYLL) has applauded President Bola Tinubu’s choice of Festus Keyamo as Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development.

In a statement signed by Usman Attah, the group said this strategic decision has yielded remarkable results, positioning Nigeria for greatness in the aviation sector.

Attah said Keyamo’s exceptional leadership has transformed the ministry, showcasing his commitment to excellence, transparency and accountability.

He noted that his vision for a safer, more efficient, and globally compliant aviation industry has earned him widespread acclaim.

“Keyamo’s tenure has been marked by remarkable achievements,” he said.

“Notably, Nigeria’s global aviation compliance score has significantly improved, following the signing of the Irrevocable De-registration and Export Request Authorization (IDERA).

“This milestone, coupled with the Cape Town Convention Practice Direction, has propelled Nigeria’s rating from 49% to 70.5% in just a month.

“This impressive feat removes Nigeria from the AWG’s watch list of non-compliant countries, categorizing it as ‘high’ and unlocking avenues for aircraft financing and dry-leasing.

“Nigerian airline operators will now enjoy greater access to global aircraft leasing markets.

“Keyamo’s efforts have also enhanced safety standards, improved infrastructure development, and fostered collaboration with international partners.

“His dedication to addressing long-standing challenges has instilled confidence in stakeholders.

“The minister’s latest achievements demonstrate his ability to drive positive change.

“The signing of IDERA and the Cape Town Convention Practice Direction exemplify his strategic approach to reforming Nigeria’s aviation sector.”

The Arewa Youth Leaders League, therefore, urged Keyamo to sustain this momentum, tackling persistent challenges such as flight delays and cancellations.

“Addressing these issues will further boost public trust and reinforce his commitment to transforming Nigeria’s aviation landscape,” Attah further said.

“As Keyamo continues to excel, we call on all stakeholders to support his vision for a world-class aviation sector. Collective backing will enable him to overcome remaining hurdles and solidify Nigeria’s position as a leader in African aviation.

“The Arewa Youth Leaders League commends Minister Keyamo’s tireless efforts and pledges its unwavering support for his transformative agenda. We look forward to witnessing continued progress under his leadership. “