Kidnapping: Evans Now A Repentant Criminal, Lawyer Begs Lagos For Mercy

Chief Emefo Etudo, the lawyer representing alleged kidnapping kingpin, Chukwudimeme Onwuamadike, a.k.a Evans, yesterday told a Lagos High Court in Ikeja that his client has repented from his criminal ways and has applied to the Lagos state government for mercy.

Chief Etufo stated this after Evans pleaded not guilty to an amended five-count charge bordering on murder, attempt to murder and conspiracy to commit kidnapping.

Etufo told the court presided over by Justice Adenike Coker, that despite the amended charge and the plea of his client, he has applied to the Lagos State Government through the Attorney-General’s office for plea bargain.

He said: “Our focus in this matter is the plea bargain which we have submitted to the state government. My client is now a repentant person. He was a young man consumed by crime but he is now remorseful. Presently he is a 200 level student of National Open University. Infact he made A1 in all his paper in NECO while in prison. All these were made possible through a scholarship given to him by the Federal Government.

“My lord, we have asked the Lagos State government to give him the oppurtunuty to go round schools in the state to talk to youths about the dangers of crime.”

State Prosecutor, Y.A Sule confirmed Evans’ application for plea bargain saying that the appropriate will consider it.

He told the court that the business of the day was for the rearraignment of the defendant to enable the matter start denovo.

He said: “My lord, I can confirm that the 1st defendant ( Evans) has indeed applied l for plea bargain and it was served on us. We shall be examining it. The second defendant has also made similar application.

Following the submission of the lawyer, Justice Coker adjourned the matter to March 20, for possible trial.

Evans Now Born Again

Addressing journalists after the court session, Chief Etudo said his client has undergone a very remarkable reformation through the effort of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG and the Federal Government.

He said: “My client is now a changed man. He has been transform. His reformation was made possible by the RCCG and the Federal Government which gave him scholarship to study and become a better person.”

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2025 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.