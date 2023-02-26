Connect with us

Kogi PDP’s Austin Okai Rejects Dekina Election Results, Alleges Irregularities

Published

Following what he described as the irregularities that marred Saturday’s presidential, Senate and House of Representative elections in most wards in Dekina Local Government Area, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Usman Austin Okai, has requested the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to cancel the outcome of the elections and order a rerun on a later date.

Okai in a statement on Sunday accused the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, of hiring political thugs to disrupt the election in his federal constituency.

He alleged that APC thugs disrupted the voting process and carted away election materials in Odu One, Odu Two, Anyigba, Egume, Dekina, Oganenigu and Abocho wards.

He also alleged that INEC staff and a police DPO in Anyigba supervised some groups of people thumbprinting for APC.

“I hereby reject the cooked results by APC [that has no] relationship with BVAS input,” he stated.

