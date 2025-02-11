Kyari’s NNPCL Imports 122,000 Metric Tonnes of Fuel in 96 Hours

Contrary to the impression created by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) that it was succeeding with domestic refining of petrol and diesel following its reported restreaming of the Port Harcourt and Warri refineries, facts have emerged on how the corporation imported 122,000 metric tonnes of fuel within the last 96 hours.

Imports records showed that the Mele Kyari-led NNPCL received approximately 164,864,865 liters of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) better known as petrol between the February 6 and 10, 2025.

NNPCL imported 37,000 metric tonnes, which arrived at the Lagos ASPM terminal on February 10 on the ship Kriti Bay, another 37,000 metric tonnes arrived in the Lagos ASPM terminal on the ship Kouris on the same day while a third shipment of 28,000 metric tonnes arrived on Hapia Andre at the PWA/BOP/NOJ Lagos terminal.

Prior to this, the ship Mycroft delivered 20,000 metric tonnes of petrol at the Calabar Mainland terminal.

An industry expert, who craves anonymity because of the sensitivity the issue, questioned NNPCL continued importation given the reported restreaming of its refineries in Port Harcourt and Warri, saying the corporation owes Nigerians explanations to explain the discrepancies between its claim of local refining and its ongoing importation of what it claims to domestically produce.

NNPCL last week denied reports of an explosion at the Warri Refining and Petrochemical Company saying the facility was undergoing a planned routine maintenance to ensure optimal operations. The repairs come one month barely a month after resuming production at the 125,000 barrels refinery.

The government-owned corporation’s Port Harcourt Refinery is also mired in controversy over its status with some experts describing it as “a glorified blending plant” even though the organisation reported exporting products from the refinery.

Another industry expert said “importation of 164,864,865 liters of petrol within 96 hours glaringly conflicts with NNPC’s claim that Port Harcourt and Warri Refineries have been restreamed. This development alone makes it clear for all to see that NNPC is not telling Nigerians the facts of the matter.”