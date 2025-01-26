Lagos Commissioner Reaffirms Sanwo-Olu’s Dedication To Grassroots Development

Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy Gbenga Omotoso has assured residents of dividends of democracy to the grassroots as Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration continues to unveil new projects across local governments and local council development areas.

Omotoso, made the remark at a media stakeholders’ forum in Ikeja, noted that the New Massey Street Children’s Hospital project has reached an advanced stage and would be the biggest pediatric facility in West Africa, saying that the facility will be set for commissioning later this year.

The commissioner mentioned that other projects in the health sector, such as the 280-bed General Hospital in Ojo, the Psychiatric Hospital in Ketu Ejinrin, and infrastructure upgrades at Ibeju-Lekki and Lagos General Hospitals, would also expand the resources available to residents for top-notch medical services.

“This year, the present administration’s vision is to build on the gains of Y2024 through the commissioning of projects that would impact communities, especially at the grassroots,” Omotoso said.

Therefore, he called on young entrepreneurs to take advantage of the funding support provided by the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund, LSETF, and other initiatives of the Lagos State Government by applying for loans and grants to boost their trade.

Omotoso noted that many startups have become stable and profitable through support from the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund, LSETF, and other agencies of the Lagos State Government that provide financial support to growing business entities.

Speaking on the benefits derived from tourism, Omotoso stated that Lagos would continue to explore initiatives in the sector to boost revenues, attract foreign exchange, and position Lagos as a genuinely competitive global destination.

“This year, we are focused on making significant progress in revitalizing cultural, religious, and recreational infrastructure across the State. Therefore, we will sustain efforts to restore the historic Elemoro Palace in Ibeju-Lekki and the Princess Erelu Kuti Tomb, commemorating one of Lagos’ most prominent historical figures,” he said.

While maintaining that more initiatives propelled by the T.H.E.M.E.S Plus Agenda would be unveiled in Y2025, Omotoso assured that the Sanwo-Olu administration would not abandon any ongoing project in the State.

The commissioner expressed gratitude to media men for the publicity given to the Sanwo-Olu administration’s giant strides, and he called for more support from community newspapers because they have gained prominence in creating awareness at the grassroots.

“There will be more of such media engagements this year. We appreciate feedback from the media because you stay among the people who rely on you to bring the government’s attention to their needs,” Omotoso said.

