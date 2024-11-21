Lagos youths caution faceless group attacking Seyi Tinubu

A civil society coalition, Lagos indigenous Youth has threatened to take legal action against those it described as “unscrupulous individuals”, impersonating the coalition to discredit Seyi Tinubu, son of President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In a press statement signed by Hon. Tunde Azeez Coordinator of the Coalition, said these individuals have taken to social media making several claims against Seyi Tinubu

Azeez said the the post making rounds in some section of the media did not originate from members or executives of the Coalition of Lagos Indigenous Youth.

According to him, Mr. Seyi Tinubu is a proud and industrious son of Lagos.

“We stand firmly in support of him and will back him should he express interest in running for the office of Governor of Lagos.

“We strongly caution the faceless Ibrahim Whyte and his cohorts to cease blackmailing Mr. Seyi Tinubu while falsely impersonating our group.

Hon. Tunde further warned that should this act of defamation and impersonation persist, they will be compelled to take legal action against whoever is behind such evil act.

“It is difficult to believe that in this age and time, some faceless group could desperately discredit the Trailblazzer who at no point discuss Political aspirations with any individual or group in such manner.

“We state categorically that Lagos is home and will remain home for the Mr Seyi Tinubu not just as an indigene but also as a critical player dedicated to helping Young people”, the statement added.