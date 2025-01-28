LASTMA Rescues 5 From Accident On Third Mainland Bridge

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) rescued five individuals with varying degrees of injury following an accident on the Third Mainland Bridge on Tuesday.

The accident, involving a commercial bus and a Toyota Highlander, occurred near the University of Lagos Waterfront, heading towards the Adeniji area, causing a brief disruption in traffic flow.

Olalekan Bakare-Oki, the General Manager of LASTMA, confirmed that no lives were lost in the incident.

“Five casualties were involved and have been swiftly rescued by LASTMA officials, with assistance from good Samaritans. They were promptly provided with medical attention,” Bakare-Oki said.

The affected vehicles were later cleared from the scene, allowing traffic to resume smoothly.

Bakare-Oki urged motorists to drive cautiously, adhere to speed limits, and ensure their vehicles are properly checked before setting out.

“Road safety measures are essential to prevent avoidable accidents. Drivers are encouraged to cooperate with traffic officials and prioritize safety to protect lives and property,” he added.

