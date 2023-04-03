Connect with us

Leaked Audio: I Have Never Campaigned for Any Politician, Says Bishop Oyedepo

The founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide, Bishop David Oyedepo, said on Sunday that he never campaigned for any politician or spoken on their behalf in the build-up to the 2023 General Elections in the country.

Oyedepo said this while speaking to the congregation at the church’s headquarters, Faith Tabernacle, Ota, Ogun State, in reaction to the leaked audio published by a media platform  between the cleric and the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, on the eve of the presidential poll discussing on the mobilisation of Christians in Kwara and South-West states to vote for him (Obi).

Meanwhile, the cleric, while indirectly referring to the alleged leaked phone conversation between him and Obi, said he never spoke to any group of people on behalf of any politician.

He added that all political parties sought his prayers and advice before the election and he availed them.

He claimed that nobody had ever told him what to say in this world.

Oyedepo stressed, “I have never campaigned for anybody or spoken on anybody’s behalf and I will not do that till I go to heaven.

“There is no (political) party in this country that didn’t come to me for prayers and advice.

“I advised them, some, they didn’t take. Those who chose to take it saw results; those who said no are still going about it.

“If you still come again, I will still tell you, it doesn’t change,” he maintained.

