Leaked sources reveal APC has handpicked judges for Edo election petition tribunal

Legal and judiciary insiders have leaked information that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has provided the names of judges appointed to the Edo state election petition tribunal.

The revelations come amid ongoing tensions following the controversial gubernatorial election, which has sparked widespread claims of electoral manipulation and legal irregularities.

According to sources close to the judiciary, the APC influenced the appointment process by handpicking the judges who would oversee petitions challenging the election results.

The leaked information has raised alarms about the potential compromise of judicial independence in Edo State.

Critics argue that the tribunal’s review of the election petitions may be tainted by partisan interests, undermining public confidence in the legal process.

The alleged collusion between the APC and members of the judiciary could have far-reaching implications, especially as the election results remain heavily contested.

A senior legal source, speaking on the condition of anonymity, confirmed that “there are credible concerns about the impartiality of the tribunal.

His words: “The APC’s influence in selecting the judges to handle the election petitions threatens to subvert the legal process and manipulate the outcome in their favour.”

The APC has been accused of orchestrating a wide range of tactics to overturn the results, including the use of violence, voter suppression, and now, an alleged attempt to sway the judiciary.

In response to the leaked information, civil society organizations, legal experts, and opposition members are calling for an independent investigation into the appointment of the tribunal judges.

They have urged the Nigerian Judicial Council (NJC) to intervene to ensure that the process remains transparent and free from political interference.

A spokesperson for the Edo Democratic Movement (EDM), Omoregbe Osayiuwa stated, “This is a serious breach of justice. The people of Edo deserve a fair legal process, and any attempt to rig the judiciary must be thoroughly investigated. The NJC must act quickly to ensure that the tribunal is not compromised.”

With the APC accused of influencing the tribunal, the credibility of the electoral review process hangs in the balance.

The NJC now faces mounting pressure to review the process of judge appointments to the tribunal and to ensure that the rule of law is upheld.

Legal experts have called on the NJC to conduct a thorough inquiry into the leaked allegations and to make any necessary reforms to safeguard the judiciary’s independence.