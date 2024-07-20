LG Autonomy: APC Working Against Tinubu in Rivers – Coalition

The Coalition of All Political Parties Supporters in Nigeria (CAPSN) has vehemently condemned the All Progressives Congress (APC) for obtaining a court order to stop the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from releasing the voters’ register for the forthcoming local government elections in Rivers State.

According to CAPSN President, Ibrahim Mustapha: “The APC’s action is a breach of President Tinubu’s desire for local government autonomy and smacks of mischief.

“It’s an assault on the recent landmark Supreme Court judgment granting autonomy to local governments.”

Mustapha described the court order as “frivolous and mischievous,” adding that it’s targeted at making a mockery of the President Bola Tinubu’s efforts to ensure local governments are autonomous.

“The APC’s actions are unacceptable and don’t mean well for the common people of Rivers State. We call on the National Secretariat of the APC to deal decisively with the Rivers State Acting Chairman, Tony Okocha, who deposed to the affidavit attached to the originating summons,” Mustapha said.

CAPSN urged the judiciary to dismiss the suit and award heavy costs against the agents of mischief.

They also called on the people of Rivers State and Nigerians to condemn the attempts to stop the conduct of local government elections, which is in line with the provisions of Section 7 of the 1999 Constitution.

“The APC’s actions are a clear indication that they are working against President Tinubu’s patriotic efforts to ensure local government autonomy. We will not stand idly by and watch them undermine the President’s efforts,” Mustapha declared.