Like A Projectile The Commitment Of Peter Mbah To Good Governance Shall Soar To Heights Profound

In this Fourth Republic, unarguably one State has become the lead example of how the support for good Governance and profound leadership can be bi-partisan. Enugu State which has been under the Peoples Democratic Party, the PDP since 1999 and is presently under the watch of Governor Peter Ndubuisi Mbah Esq defines a people’s predilection to Bi-partisan applaud for remarkable leadership.

The young man who maintains that his calling in leadership is to MAKE A DIFFERENCE IN ENUGU STATE (MAD IN ENUGU STATE) is remarkably MAD (Making A Difference) in just about everything that defines good governance. He is MAD about Infrastructural Development with the spread of Good Roads, ultra-modern infrastructure and Pipe-borne Water across the State. He is MAD about Healthcare with modern medical facilities springing up in the Wards and Local Government Areas of the State.

He is MAD about Education with Smart Schools and Improved learning infrastructure becoming the new norm in Enugu State. He is MAD about Urban and Rural Development. He is MAD about Wealth Creation, Skill Development, Agriculture, and Foreign Direct Investment for which an International Conference Centre, A complimenting Five Star Hotel, the Cargo Section of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu, the repositioning of the Nike Lake Resort and many other world-class touristic and business enabling facilities occupy the trust of the Peter Mbah led government. And he is MAD about Security of Lives and Property ditto the Enugu State Crime Control Centre from which premium time intervention in Crime Control is prime.

Sane thought and profound logic demands that those nursing political ambition for the sake of making Enugu great should sacrifice individualism at the Altar Of The Collective good, and acknowledge the profound strides of the one presently MAKING A DIFFERENCE IN ENUGU STATE. Enugu State is scoring remarkable firsts in several aspects of leadership in the Country, even the President of the Country who is of the All Progressive Congress (APC) confirmed this Truism when he Commissioned some mind-blowing and eye popping infrastructure in Enugu State recently. The media is awash with the verifiable feats of Governor Peter Ndubuisi Mbah. And Partisans and non-partisans alike are awe-struck by the awe-inspiring strides of Enugu State under the watch of Governor Peter Mbah, therefore attempting to spread mud, to throw darts, and or inspire content creators, skit makers and Skew-Breeding-Acts to dent or rubbish the profound feats of the Peter Mbah led government in Enugu won’t stick, and it won’t cut an ice.

Assuming but not conceding to the authenticity of a certain video that went viral a few days ago with the caption ‘The Enugu State Government Demolishing A Building With People Inside’, with the odious motive of presenting the government in bad light, the question we must ask the naysayers is must government wait ad infinitum ad nauseam after serving several notices at environmental and planning regulation defaulters? Where in Nigeria do people remain in Buildings undergoing demolition? Why, if not for mischief purposes would people remain in a building undergoing demolition only to start jumping out like Movie Actors? Why are people so desperate for power and ambition that they script sickening bits to cast dart at a performing government? To what end was the childishly scripted brief? Has the naysayers forgotten that light will forever overcome and overwhelm darkness? Truly folks, the darts won’t stick and the lies won’t grow. Like the Star-headed projectile Enugu State shall soar from great heights to greater heights under the watch of Governor Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, and naysayers cannot dim the glow.

Ndi’Enugu, Ndi’Igbo, Country men and women, there behooves on all men and women of goodwill a duty to support beyond partisanship those who emblematise and define good leadership, that way we can etch new and laudable paradigms on our socio-,political kaleidoscope… Peter Mbah does, and the government of Enugu State is unarguably one of the best in today’s Nigeria, if not the very best.

Okechukwu Nwafor

Concerned Professionals For Good Governance.

A Good Leadership Advocacy Group.