Local Refineries: Niger Delta Youths Raise Alarm Over Plot By NNPCL To Shortchange Region

The Niger Delta Youth Network (NDYN) has expressed grave concern and disappointment over the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited’s (NNPCL) inability to commence fuel production at the Port Harcourt refinery in Rivers State, despite numerous promises and six postponements as of August 2024.

In a statement signed by Dakuku Francis, the group said this recurring failure confirms that a cabal within the NNPCL is deliberately scheming to exploit the region’s crude oil producers.

The latest broken promise came from NNPCL’s Chief Financial Officer, Umar Ajiya, who assured that the refinery would begin operations in September 2024.

However, with September now behind us, the NNPC has failed to provide any updates on the refinery’s status, further fueling the perception of a deliberate attempt to shortchange the region.

The Port Harcourt refinery, with a capacity of 210,000 barrels per day, was touted to be a beacon of hope for Nigeria’s oil and gas sector. After reaching mechanical completion of rehabilitation work in December, the facility was expected to start refining 60,000 barrels of crude oil daily.

However, this promise, like many others, remains unfulfilled and the NNPCL’s lack of transparency and accountability has exacerbated regional tensions.

The group alleged that Mele Kyari, the Managing Director of NNPCL, plans to utilize the Port Harcourt refinery as a blending company.

According to Francis, this involves importing fuel into the country, mixing it with chemicals, and selling it to the people of the Niger Delta region, potentially harming their health.

The Niger Delta youths are demanding answers and action from the company, citing concerns that the repeated delays are part of a larger plot to exploit the region’s resources.

Francis lamented that the failure to provide a clear timeline for the commencement of fuel production has created uncertainty and distrust among stakeholders.

Furthermore, he said the NNPCL’s silence on the reasons behind the repeated delays and broken promises has raised questions about the company’s commitment to the region’s development.

The youths are concerned that the company’s actions may be driven by a desire to maintain the status quo, where crude oil is exported and refined abroad, rather than benefiting the local economy.

Francis said: “The NNPCL’s lack of transparency and accountability has exacerbated regional tensions. We are demanding answers and action from the company, the repeated delays are part of a larger plot to exploit our region’s resources.

“The failure to provide a clear timeline for the commencement of fuel production has created uncertainty and distrust among stakeholders. The NNPCL’s silence on the reasons behind the repeated delays and broken promises has raised questions about the company’s commitment to the region’s development.

“We are concerned that the company’s actions may be driven by a desire to use Port Harcourt as a blending company where Kyari and his cronies will bring import fuel into the country, mix it with chemicals and sell to the people of the Niger Delta region at the detriment of their health.

“The environmental implications of this plan are equally alarming. The Niger Delta region is already vulnerable to environmental degradation due to decades of oil exploration and exploitation.

“The introduction of harmful chemicals and fuels would further exacerbate the ecological damage, threatening the region’s biodiversity and water sources.

“Moreover, this action would perpetuate Nigeria’s dependence on imported fuel, undermining the country’s energy security and economic sovereignty. The NNPCL must reconsider this plan and prioritize the region’s well-being, environmental sustainability, and economic development.

“The Niger Delta region, which produces the majority of Nigeria’s crude oil, deserves fair treatment and equitable benefits from the country’s oil and gas resources. The NNPCL’s actions, or lack thereof, threaten the region’s economic development and perpetuate a sense of marginalization.”

In light of these concerns, the Niger Delta youths are calling for urgent action from the NNPCL.

Francis said: “The company must provide a clear and realistic timeline for the commencement of fuel production at the Port Harcourt refinery.

“Additionally, the NNPCL must explain the repeated delays and broken promises, including any technical or financial challenges that may have arisen.

“Moreover, the company must ensure transparency in its dealings with regional crude oil producers. This includes providing regular updates on the refinery’s progress, engaging with stakeholders, and addressing concerns in a timely and responsive manner.”