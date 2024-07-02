Love world Medical Centre hosts International Symposium, aims at Shaping Future of Nuclear Medicine

The 2024 International Loverworld Medical Symposium on Radionuclide Therapy and Oncology is set to take place on the 6th of July 2024 at the Loveworld Medical Centre, located at 51/53 Kudirat Abiola Way, Oregun, Lagos.

With a theme centered on the “Evolving Role of Nuclear Medicine and Personalized & Precision Medicine,” this prestigious event will gather some of the leading minds and practitioners in the field of nuclear medicine and oncology from around the globe.

**Chief Host:**

* **Dr. Deola Phillips** – Executive Chairman, Loveworld Medical Centre

**Host:**

* **Dr. Anthony Oseghale** – Chief Operating Officer, Loveworld Medical Centre

**Symposium Chairman:**

* **Dr. Emeka Eze** – Clinical Director, Loveworld Medical Centre and Chairman ISRT-Lagos 2024

**Distinguished Speakers:**

* **Dr. Masha Maharaj** – Nuclear Medicine Physician, Loveworld Medical Centre; Secretary, World Association of Radiopharmaceutical & Molecular Therapy (WARMTH)

* **Prof. Knut Liepe** – Head of Department, Nuclear Medicine, Klinikum Frankfurt (Oder)

* **Prof. Mboyo-Di-Tamba Willy Vangu** – Chief Specialist and Head of Nuclear Medicine, University of the Witwatersrand, Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital

* **Prof. Tamara Geliashvili** – Head, Radionuclide Therapy Department, Research Institute of Clinical and Experimental Radiology, N.N. Blokhin NMRCO

* **Prof. Andrey A. Stanjevskii** – Professor, Nuclear Medicine Department, Almazov National Medical Centre

* **Dr. Foluso Arewa** – Chief Consultant Nuclear Medicine Physician, Radiation and Clinical Oncologist, National Hospital, Abuja, Nigeria

* **Mr. Adamu Abdul** – Nuclear Regulatory Authority (NNRA) Coordinator, South West Zonal Office, Lagos, Nigeria

This symposium aims to explore the latest advancements and innovations in nuclear medicine, particularly focusing on the growing impact of personalized and precision medicine in treating cancer and other health conditions. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with international experts, gain insights into groundbreaking research, and explore collaborative opportunities.

Given the dynamic landscape of radionuclide therapy and oncology, this event marks a significant milestone for medical professionals, researchers, and policy makers dedicated to advancing healthcare outcomes through the power of nuclear medicine.

Join us for an enriching experience that promises to set new standards in medical symposiums and fuel the progression of precision medicine.

For further information, attendance details, and registration, please contact: [ Doris on 09169609033 or visit www.loveworldmedicalcentre.com/isrt ]

**Issued by:**

Loveworld Medical Centre

Lagos, Nigeria

6th July 2024