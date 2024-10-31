LP Crisis: Is Rt. Hon Benjamin Kalu Truly A Nostradamus? – By Charles Ibe

A Nigerian leader’s uncanny ability to foresee and address complex issues has drawn striking comparisons to the 16th-century prophet Nostradamus. The French seer penned 942 poetic quatrains in Les Prophéties, allegedly predicting future events. Critics argue that his predictions are vague and open to interpretation, while adherents see genuine prophetic power.

Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu’s leadership has demonstrated similar foresight, sparking both awe and scepticism. Like Nostradamus, his insights have been guided by a deep understanding of the complexities at play. Nostradamus never claimed prophetic powers, instead attributing his abilities to judicial astrology. Kalu’s approach may differ, but the results are unmistakable.

Recently, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives faced intense backlash for inviting Governor Alex Otti to join the All Progressives Congress. Kalu’s move was motivated by his foresight into the Labour Party’s impending collapse.

Criticised and accused, his prediction has proven remarkably accurate. The Labour Party’s internal struggles have reached a boiling point, rendering it unable to coordinate candidates for future elections. Kalu’s invitation was a strategic political manoeuvre and a gesture of brotherly concern, aiming to strengthen ties between the South East and Ndi’Igbo.

Like Nostradamus, Benjamin, as his name implies, saw the crisis in the Labour Party coming and the state of his people and course a worsening of conditions, if they were to remain on different political platforms.

Today the party is not just embroiled in a crisis over the control of its soul, it may be well said that it has lost its soul because it has sustained an irreversible cessation of the entire brain functions, including indeed the brain stem.

Like the man who saw tomorrow, Benjamin’s call is very eminent and Otti is coming. Hence his earlier intervention has revealed Kalu’s unselfishness and ambitious strategic desire to bring Ndi’Igbo to the center of the ruling party and not an attempt at consolidating political power.

The highly bipartisan and nationalistic politician representing Bende Federal Constituency of Abia State, Kalu, wanted the good of his people, more than self-aggrandizement and remaining as a sole benefactor. His knowledge and experience as a man in the inner circle make it easier for him to appreciate the fact that getting the best from the government at the centre will be grossly hampered if his home State governor is in a political party order than the mainstream political party.

An embodiment of gratitude, Kalu is confident that, with the present developmental contributions of the Tinubu-led administration and the APC, including several key federal appointments and other dividends of democracy, the people of his home State will only be ungrateful if their governor is working from the other side.

Equally, joining the APC for Otti will not only be a welcomed homecoming but will attract greater dividends to his State and by extension his people. In his own words, “I am confident because I am working hard. I am confident because my government is working hard. The president is working hard and Abia will repay the president. The president that has given you the South East Development Commission will be repaid’’. This indeed is the way to go.

A man of stellar competence and a huge asset to the political war chest and configuration of the current leadership of the South East, coupled with the benevolence of a virile political persona, taking such a strategic stance by the number six citizen of the country should make the people of Abia State proud as they consider themselves lucky, and for that confidence, work together for the growth and development of the party that gave them such honour. Indeed they should be tired of being on the fringes. This also is the norm the world over.

The ebullient and determined Statesman is convinced that working for the interest of Abiarians and the larger Ndi’Igbo entails leveraging on the power of the centre thereby increasing the development strides of Abia State and bringing prosperity to her people.

Chief Kalu would ordinarily have decided to be the one man in the pack, taking it all and eating it all, but rather choose to collaboratively bring all Abiarians together in a united front towards the emancipation of his dear people.

A Nationalist to the core, the establishment of the Peace in the South East Project (PISE-P) is another hallmark achievement of Rt. Hon. Kalu. The Goal-gether worried by the need to devise an enduring and sustainable initiative that will bring about lasting peace to his people, devised the utilization of a non-kinetic approach to the restiveness in the South-Eastern State. The measure is not only adjudged to be very successful but has been replicated in other parts of the country where similar activities are observed.

An altruistic nationalist, Chief Benjamin, accentuated the bill for the establishment of the South East Development (SEDC). The Bill which had failed previous tests during the 8th and 9th Assemblys succeeded as a result of the doggedness, collaborative efforts, and congruence of the astute parliamentarian.

A quintessential and indefatigable lawmaker, Chief Benjamin Kalu’s impactful development strides and deliberate legacy imprints, sometimes at the expense of his resources, speak eloquently.

Challenged by the lofty ideals and the hallmark achievements of the Renewed Hope Initiatives of the Asiwaju administration, Chief Kalu through collaboration and consensus building has steadily, consistently and deliberately attracted policies and programmes that will be tailored towards his people thereby bringing the people of the South-East to the centre of national progress, development and politics. All these are to ensure and enhance that the derived benefits that will lead to prosperity and growth within the South East and indeed the people of Ndi’Igbo are guaranteed, thereby redressing the infrastructural deficits witnessed under previous administrations.

As a man who knows and sees tomorrow, Kalu’s intervention has nothing to do with his ambition. It is eloquently clear that he just wanted to make Abia greater by bringing his Governor into the mainstream.

Rather than vilification, Rt. Hon. Kalu’s patriotism and the olive plant should be applauded and considered as a practical show of benevolence and insight because many persons in his shoes would rather not have their home State governors in the same political party with them, instead here is a guy with the heart of gold.

As Rt. Hon. Kalu’s prophetic-like vision continues to unfold, and his leadership legacy solidifies. By bridging the gap between the South East and the nation’s capital, Kalu’s strategic foresight has poised Abia State for transformative growth. His selfless dedication to the people’s prosperity, rather than personal ambition, has earned him a place alongside history’s greatest leaders.

In the spirit of Nostradamus, Kalu’s predictive insight has proven remarkably accurate. As the Labour Party’s crisis deepens, his call to action resonates louder. Will his vision for a united Ndi’Igbo under the APC banner become a reality? Only time will tell. Nonetheless, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu’s impact on Nigeria’s political landscape is undeniable. His name is etched in history, and Kalu’s leadership will continue inspiring generations to come.

Ibe is a strategic communication expert writing from Umuahia.