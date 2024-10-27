Maid Nabbed After 16-Month Hunt in Jewellery Theft Case

Police have arrested a 33-year-old woman who allegedly stole jewellery worth over $60,000 from her employer after working as a maid for less than 24 hours, in what investigators believe is part of a larger criminal operation.

Alice Udey, who goes by several other fake names, was taken into custody at the Ikoyi Police Station in connection with the theft that occurred over a year ago, police officials said yesterday. The arrest comes after an extensive 16-month search following the incident that has exposed what authorities suspect is an organized crime ring targeting affluent households.

According to police reports, Udey had secured employment as a domestic worker through what appeared to be legitimate channels. However, she disappeared the next day along with valuable jewellery belonging to her employer.

“This appears to be a well-orchestrated scheme where suspects pose as domestic workers to gain access to homes,” said a senior police officer who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the ongoing nature of the investigation. “We believe Ms. Udey is part of a larger syndicate that has been operating in high-brow areas.”

The breakthrough in the case came after months of surveillance and intelligence gathering, leading to Udey’s arrest. Police say they are currently working to apprehend other members of the suspected criminal network.

Investigators at the Ikoyi Police Station are urging anyone with information about similar incidents to come forward as they work to dismantle what they believe is an organized criminal enterprise targeting wealthy neighbourhoods.

The suspect is expected to face charges related to theft, with additional charges possible as the investigation continues.