Malta Saga: Coalition Calls for Independent Leadership for NNPCL, Oil and Gas Agencies

The Citizens and Economic Freedom Rights Activists in Nigeria (CEFRAN) has called for an independent leadership for the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) and oil and gas agencies, as well as an independent judicial inquiry by the Federal Government to unravel the fraud in the importation of adulterated fuel.

At a press conference in Abuja, CEFRAN Convener, Obinna Francis, condemned the actions of Matrix Energy and its collaborators in importing and distributing substandard fuel, which poses a grave health hazard to Nigerians.

The group demanded the immediate resignation of the heads of the regulatory agencies Mele Kyari, Gbenga Komolafe, and Farouq Ahmed to facilitate a comprehensive and unbiased investigation into the sector.

CEFRAN also called for the suspension of Abdulkabir Adisa Aliu, owner of Matrix Energy and member of the Presidential Economic Coordination Council (PECC), pending a full investigation.

“It is a profound national embarrassment that Nigeria, the continent’s largest oil producer, finds itself beholden to imports of subpar petrol, particularly from a nation like Malta, which lacks indigenous oil refineries,” Francis said.

“This clandestine scheme, involving the importation of inferior petrol from Russia to Malta for blending prior to its arrival on our shores, is not only illicit but also poses a formidable threat to our collective health and environmental well-being.

“It is deeply alarming to discover that personnel from the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) and other oil traders have allegedly established blending plants in Malta, where they engage in practices that compromise the quality of fuel supplied to Nigerians, thereby jeopardizing our collective well-being.

“We specifically condemn Matrix Energy, a company with diversified operations spanning both upstream and downstream sectors, for its complicity in importing and distributing this substandard fuel. Their actions prioritize profits over the welfare and safety of the Nigerian people, exemplifying a reprehensible disregard for human life.

“It is regrettable that the once-venerable NNPC Limited has been compromised by corrupt and self-serving individuals at the helm of its leadership who have prioritized their selfish interests over the country’s survival and growth, sabotaging the oil and gas sector for personal gain.

“Notably, Mele Kyari, the GCEO of NNPC Limited, has shamefully embraced corruption as a core aspect of his persona, disgracing our beloved country on a global scale. He and his corrupt cohorts have dragged the nation’s honour through the mud, undermining the credibility of the oil and gas sector. The actions of such individuals have rendered the removal of subsidies a perceived hoax, rather than a genuine measure to revitalize the economy from its current state of disarray.”

The group urged President Bola Tinubu to constitute an independent management team for NNPC Limited to oversee a thorough investigation into the adulterated fuel saga, ensuring accountability and justice.

CEFRAN emphasised the need for a transparent, accountable, and equitable fuel supply system that serves the interests of the Nigerian people, rather than catering to the interests of a select few.

The group called on all Nigerians to join them in their quest for justice and accountability, stressing that the time has come to liberate the nation from the suffocating grip of those who prioritize pecuniary gains over the well-being of citizens.

“A thorough, transparent, and exhaustive investigation into the operations of our fuel sector is imperative, and it cannot be conducted under the supervision of those who have demonstrably failed to safeguard the interests of the Nigerian people. A comprehensive inquiry must be launched to expose all individuals involved and hold them accountable for their actions,” the statement added.

“Mr. President, we urge you to constitute an Independent Management Team for the NNPC Limited, untainted by the current leadership. This team will oversee a thorough investigation into the adulterated fuel saga, ensuring accountability and justice.

We fervently implore the Nigerian government to take swift and decisive action to address this pressing issue. The implementation of more stringent regulations, robust enforcement mechanisms, and a steadfast commitment to providing Nigerians with clean, high-quality fuel is imperative. Through collective effort, we can strive for a healthier, more prosperous Nigeria, where the well-being of our citizens is paramount.”