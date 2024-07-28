Manifestations of Extravagant Grace & Miracles At Healing Streams Live Healing Services With Pastor Chris Oyakhilome

The 11th edition of the Healing Streams Live Healing Services with Pastor Chris Oyakhilome commenced in spectacular fashion yesterday at Loveworld City, Nigeria. The event radiated the healing power of God, manifesting stupendous miracles and significant blessings for millions connected worldwide.

From bustling cities to tranquil villages across the globe, billions of people gathered in millions of healing centers to witness the extraordinary sovereignty of God’s Word and His healing power, underscored by miraculous signs and wonders. In keeping with tradition, the program was broadcast in every known language and dialect, ensuring that everyone could access the liberating Word of God in the language of their hearts.

The event opened with an uplifting worship session led by the Loveworld Singers, uniting attendees from diverse backgrounds in praise to God, the Almighty Father. Pastor Deola Phillips, Director of the Healing School and organizer of the program, delivered an eloquent welcome address that set the tone for the miracles that unfolded throughout the day.

“God’s Word brings faith, and through His Words, amazing blessings come to life. The Healing Streams is about the Word coming to you. The Word is coming to you through the songs, the testimonies, and ministrations. When you receive the Word, act on it. Do everything that is coming to you from here. Once you do, the same atmosphere of miracles will be present right where you are. You will have an experience that will transform your life. No more sickness or death. Everything is turned around as you participate. Congratulations! You are next in line for a miracle,” Pastor Deola Phillips declared passionately.

Joining Pastor Deola on set were Healing School Senior Ministers Reverend Tom Amenkhienan, Rev Ray Okocha, and Pastor Johan De Beer. Reverend Tom, speaking on the ever-increasing glory of the Healing Stream, expressed, “The Healing Streams is God’s answer to the world. I’m excited because of what is about to happen in the whole world today. What a move! What a wave of the Spirit that the world has never seen before. Wherever you’re participating from all over the world, I can imagine the anticipation, hope, and faith. Your hopes will not be dashed and your expectations will not be cut short.”

Pastor Johan De Beer echoed this sentiment, adding, “There’s a cure for everything, even death. Healing Streams is coming to you wherever you are. The password to access that healing is participation. Participate, and you will be amazed by what God will do.”

Rev Ray Okocha further bolstered the faith of the global audience by recounting remarkable testimonies from the July edition of the program. “Healing Streams is an exhibition of healing angels in the world. Today, everybody can and will be healed,” he concluded.

After another session of intense prayer and worship, attendees listened attentively to testimonies from Joshua Zeng of China, Rosa Lini of Indonesia, Evangelist Abdullahi Faris of Jordan, Maria from Finland, Temitayo from Nigeria, and Okeny Kizito from Uganda. Each recounted their miraculous healing experiences from previous editions of the program. Renowned senior minister of the Healing School, Evangelist Eddy Owase, wrapped up the segment, emphasizing, “God is merciful, gracious, and kind. Wherever you are, anything can happen. Today is your day!”

Anticipation soared as Pastor Chris Oyakhilome took the stage, filled with the power and love of God. Speaking to the expectant global audience, he affirmed, “Angels are working with us. It doesn’t matter where you are. As long as you are under the influence of this program, that angel is right where you are. He wants to do something for you. They were sent to help us with the work of the Gospel. Angels function more powerfully than humans do. I thank God for you because something beautiful is about to happen in your life. You will be healed in a split second. I want you to know the Great Physician is here.”

Pastor Chris then began ministering to the sick on the onsite healing line with compassion, affirming and communicating God’s love as he laid hands on them and declared them healed in the name of Jesus Christ. Instantaneous healing miracles began to occur onsite and across millions of connected healing centers and homes. Testimonies flooded in of weakened limbs and organs regaining strength, blind eyes receiving sight, and instant relief from diverse ailments.

Jubilant praises to God and wild outbursts of joy resounded across the earth as many discovered their healing in amazement. Others watched in stunned wonder, witnessing the magnificence of God’s healing power. Salvation and righteousness reigned as numerous people gave their hearts to Christ and many more rededicated themselves to the ways of the Savior, Jesus Christ.

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome taught on the absoluteness of the Lord Jesus as the final arbitrator of truth, stating, “When Jesus says I am the truth, it means He is the ultimate reality, the final reference point. Truth is an absolute!” He explained the limitations of the human mind in comprehending the totality of God, emphasizing that man, being a spirit, can only truly understand consciousness through a relationship with God. “True Christians have no problems with consciousness. They have a relationship with God. Jesus brought us a relationship with God,” he affirmed.

The day was filled with inspiring testimonies of divine healing. Among them was Alinafe Bandawe, a 26-year-old from Malawi, who experienced severe labor pain due to her water not breaking. As Pastor Chris ministered, she felt the power of God, her water broke, and she delivered a healthy baby boy before the program ended. Thrilled, she expressed her gratitude to God and Pastor Chris.

Mambo Sylvia from the United Arab Emirates shared his testimony of being healed from lifelong hearing difficulties. During the service, he felt the blockage in his ears pop like bubbles, and now he hears clearly in both ears.

Fidele Ndouba from Chad, who had been unable to move his left shoulder and elbow due to a 12-year-old accident, felt the power of the Holy Spirit like fire during Pastor Chris’s ministration . He can now move his left arm, shoulder, and elbow without pain.

Annie Daniels Egoh from Nigeria recounted her experience of severe pain in her feet and heart. Despite the pain, she participated in the program, and now all her pain is gone.

Day 1 concluded triumphantly with Pastor Chris promising that the event was just the beginning of three days that would change lives forever. The first day of the Healing Streams Live Healing Services was a profound testament to the transformative power of faith and the Word of God. As the event continues, participants eagerly anticipate more miraculous healings and life-changing experiences.